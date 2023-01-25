Sage Northcutt Returns Against Ahmed Mujtaba At ONE Fight Night 10
Northcutt made his ONE debut in May 2016 against Cosmo Alexandre. The big debut did not go as planned, with Alexandre knocking him out in the first round and injuring him in the process. During his road to recovery and attempt to return, Northcutt also battled COVID-19. Finally, he is healthy and ready to make his push into the lightweight division.
Mujtaba will not be an easy out. After nearly three years away from the Circle, he made a triumphant return to ONE with a first-round, first-minute knockout over Rahul Raju in 2021. In 2022, Mujtaba picked up his 10th career victory with a first-round triangle choke over Abraao Amorim at ONE 163.
The returning American will be battling a rising star who has been more active and has put away opponents inside the first round, but it will also give him the opportunity to shine in front of a U.S. audience. Northcutt’s debut will help add more excitement to ONE’s on-ground debut inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.
The lightweight bout joins the previously announced main event on the docket. ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson will close out his trilogy against Adriano Moraes in the evening’s ultimate bout.
ONE Fight Night 10 takes place on Friday, May 5, in Broomfield, Colorado. Fans looking to attend ONE’s U.S. debut can purchase tickets here.
