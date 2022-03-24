LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Saenchai | Controlling No Man's Land

muay thai
Saenchai
Yokkao
Saenchai in his prime was one of, if not the best, thai boxer to ever glove up. While most consider Samart Payakaroon the greatest of all time – Saenchai’s record is impeccable, and he has had longevity very few athletes get to enjoy. In recent years he has stepped down in competition and largely fights non-Thai’s for easy pay days.

While his opponents today aren’t as strong as those he faced in his prime, they are usually a good deal larger than him. Yet he is still able to overcome them. How does he do this? Today, we look at the concept of ‘No Man’s Land’ and how Saenchai controls distance.

No Man’s Land

Cliff Bura, founder of the original Diesel Gym in London, used the term ‘No Man’s Land’ in reference to the gap in space between two fighters. The reference comes from the European theatre of the First World War. Each opposing army were stationed across mile long trenches. They lived, trained and slept in these trenches and the only way to reach the enemy was to go ‘over the top’ and cross a large deadly gulf of mud and barb wire called ‘No Man’s Land’.

Crossing no man’s land was a perilous task, as you had to essentially waltz through an open field with no cover, while the enemy fired in on you. Such is also true of fighting in the ring, though in far, far cushier conditions.

In order to make an attack, you need to cross no man’s land, and in doing so you give away your intention. Anyone who has trained in a combat sport can probably remember the first time they ever sparred full contact, and how it was very hard to even step forward and land a shot. They would be stopped, countered or otherwise flat out evaded and it’s very hard for a beginner to figure out why. The reason that beginner isn’t able to hit the more experienced sparring partner is because they haven’t learned how to cross no man’s land at all.

Invading no man’s land requires an unpredictable and above all, save offence. Double and triple jabs and hand traps are all good ways to control your opponent’s guard while closing the gap. These are skills that take time to learn, and unfortunately for the beginner in that scenario, it’s actually a lot easier to control No Man’s Land defensively than it is to invade.

Saenchai’s Control

When it comes to controlling No Man’s Land defensive, Saenchai is a master. His fights at precisely two ranges, extremely close, and extremely far. If Saenchai were to stay in a mid-range he would be in danger, as he is primarily a reflexive fighter who lights to evade attacks, and though he does have knock out victories, he is not a particularly powerful fighter.

Saenchai instead plays the very unusual game of being the out-fighter, but with a shorter reach than his opponent. He stays on the very edge of his opponent’s range, to the point where should they throw a kick or punch, he needs only to pull back slightly before leaping in with a quick counter kick, before pivoting off and forcing his opponent to turn.

Saenchai in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdQhcg1_jDM&ab_channel=MMAOrigin

Here we have a classic example of Saenchai’s tactics. His opponent, Shan, is considerably larger than him. He makes very quick entries with left straights, or snappy switch kicks. He closes distance fast and as soon as he makes contact, he is back on the outside again. Those who come from point-based karate styles, like Shotokan, will probably find a lot in common with Saenchai, as this is the same principle of blitzing you see in those competitions.

His entries into no man’s land, while being quick and snappy are also hard to predict, as he will make attempts to sweep Shan on entry. These don’t usually succeed but they give Shan something else to worry about while they fight. When Shan is ready to mount his own attack, he comes in from distance, and Saenchai has time to react and land his counters.

It’s often said that Saenchai appears to be sparring with his opponents, because of how relaxed he is at all times. While no one can truly speak to what’s happening in Saenchai’s mind when he fights, it’s fair to say his sense of distance and timing is so good that he doesn’t need to stress about his opponent’s attacks.

A former stablemate of Saenchai, Lerdsila, has a similarly slippery style. However Lerdsila has been known for being toofocused on evading, and not attacking, causing him to drop decisions he could have won.

How can you do this?

If you have access to a gym and a hula hoop, you can start practising this idea with a clear visual indicator of no man’s land. Place the Hula hoop between you and your partner. You ensure that you are both outside the hula hoop.

When your partner steps forward with a jab, you will see their foot cross into the hula hoop. From there, you check the jab and then pivot around the hula hoop. The hoop will act as an easy guide to circle around. When your partner has to step to reset, you make your counter. The partner then steps back outside the hoop, and you do the drill again, swapping places.

The next drill, still using the hoop involves one person with their lead foot just inside the hoop, while the other person stays a step outside. When the partner steps into the hoop to make a move, you step backwards, leading with your back foot, before drawing your lead foot outside the hoop. Once you are outside the hoop, you once again circle round.

This drill lets you build the habit of stepping back and then round. As you ideally shouldn’t take more than two steps backwards while retreating before circling out. This drill with build good habits and prevent you from accidentally running onto the ropes or cage, while trying to evade your opponent.

Try it out and let us know how it goes.

