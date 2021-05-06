Thai Boxing Great Saenchai Out of Hospital

Some good news for fight fans as muay Thai superstar Saenchai announced on his Instagram account yesterday that he was released from the hospital after being admitted nearly two weeks ago with a case of COVID-19. The boxer said he was safe and thanked people for their support.

Saenchai, 40, had been feeling symptoms for a week prior to his admission and initially had trouble gaining access to a hospital bed in Thailand where infection rates for the virus have been soaring. He'd been scheduled to fight in late April against Luca Lassalle but the fight had to be canceled due to his illness. On Saturday, though, he posted a video to his Facebook page showing himself smoothly shadowboxing in his hospital room with the caption, "Payback time, Covid-19 I'm steppin up my game this round! Now I show you some trick or two."

ONE Championship: Dangal Announced for May 15th

mixed martial arts
Arjan Bhullar
cagesidepress.com

On Saturday, May 15, ONE Championship returns with the ONE Heavyweight World Championship leading the charge as they present ONE: Dangal to the masses.

Brandon "The Truth" Vera returns to defend his crown against "Singh" Arjan Bhullar.

Vera has dominated the division since arriving in ONE with knockouts in all of his heavyweight encounters. As he has reigned, the heavyweight division has added to its depth, and Bhullar is the first of the new crop to rise and challenge him for the gold.

Bhullar made an impactful debut against Mauro Cerilli to clinch his spot opposite the champion.

In the co-main event, bantamweight ONE Super Series Muay Thai warriors clash in an exciting three-round battle. Tawanchai PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym and Sean Clancy look to add a spark to the card in the "Art of Eight Limbs."

The Birth of Martial Arts' Most Influential Institution: Black Belt Magazine

history
Black Belt Magazine

When Black Belt Magazine was born in 1961, the Beatles were a start-up band, Sergeant Elvis Presley just left the Army, 77 Sunset Strip and Bonanza were the hot TV shows, and phone numbers started with letters. The mainstream martial art of the era was judo and the Dead Sea was just sick.

Black Belt Magazine is the martial arts' most popular and influential publication and has been so since the early 1960s when the first issues were published. From the contents of those early issues, readers recognized that honor and integrity was behind this new martial arts resource and that its objective was not just profit-making or commercialization. The 1960s work here includes three phases in Black Belt's development. Phase one spans 1961 thru 1964 prior to Black Belt becoming a monthly magazine. Phase two spans 1965 and 1966. Phase three is 1967 thru 1969.

