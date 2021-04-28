Thai Boxing Great Saenchai Hospitalized With COVID

muay thai
Saenchai
All-time great muay Thai fighter Saenchai revealed via social media that he's been hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus posting photos of himself lying in a hospital bed. Saenchai, 40, was scheduled to fight Sunday in Thailand against Luca Lassalle but began feeling symptoms a week ago. He was tested for COVID on Thursday and the test came back positive on Friday.

Posting on Instagram, he announced, "I'm Saenchai. I'm positive to Covid 19. I'm sorry to everyone who is close to me. And sorry that I didn't fight this coming Sunday." He later revealed he had to rely on friends to find him a hospital as all the beds were full. The coronavirus pandemic has been surging at a record pace in Thailand recently with more than 2,400 new cases and 11 deaths being reported on Sunday.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

ONE on TNT IV: Final Card

mixed martial arts
Aung La N Sang Reinier De Ridder

Vitaly Bigdash is out, Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder is in at ONE on TNT IV on Wednesday, April 28.

Bigdash withdrew from the live primetime event after contracting COVID-19, and the Dutchman was quick to accept the challenge.

Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang was originally slated to face Bigdash in an epic trilogy bout for the ONE Light Heavyweight Championship. Now, he'll get a chance to redeem himself from his last outing in a rematch against De Ridder.

The fun does not stop there in an incredibly packed six-bout slate.

Seven-Year-Old in Coma After Throws by Judo Coach

judo
Judo Abuse
imgcdn.cna.com.tw

A judo coach was questioned by prosecutors in Taiwan for the second time Saturday after a seven-year-old boy was hospitalized and left in a coma following repeated throws by the instructor and an older boy during a practice session. The instructor, identified by the name Ho, was initially released without bail but after reviewing video footage of the incident and conducting a second round of questioning, authorities requested he be detained.

Multiple reports say the child, who had only recently started training, was thrown more than 20 times, first by the older student then, when he complained he was hurt, by the instructor himself until the seven-year-old became unresponsive and an ambulance was called. The boy is in intensive care in a local hospital in a near brain dead condition according to the Taipei Times who also say Ho told prosecutors it was just a normal judo session and he did not use inappropriate force. But the Chinese Taipei Judo Federation said Ho, despite reportedly teaching children for several years, is not licensed by the federation and doesn't possess any known qualifications as a coach.

