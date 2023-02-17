Kata Legend Kiyuna Retires

Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Born in the birthplace of karate, Okinawa, Kiyuna started practicing at the age of five. But his career began in earnest as a teenager when he commenced training with former world champion Tsuguo Sakamoto in the comparatively rare Okinawan style of ryuei-ryu. Kiyuna would go on to set records with his success becoming the only man to ever win four world championships, in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021, along with two team kata world championships and 10 straight Japanese national titles from 2012-2021.