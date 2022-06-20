Female Martial Artist Makes News Stopping Attack in Ecuador

Ruth Torello, a martial arts instructor in Guayaquil, Ecuador, reportedly stepped up when she saw another woman being beaten on a city street, Thursday. Torello said she saw a couple arguing and when the man punched the woman she got between them grabbing the man's wrist and throwing him to the ground.
Torello is then reported to have immobilized the man with a lock until police arrived. Photos show Torello, decked out in a jacket saying "Karate-Do Ecuador," sitting on the man's back as she holds him down. The city's mayor, Cynthia Viteri, posted the photos of Torello while praising the martial artist for her actions. Torello teachers women's self defense as part of an initiative championed by Viteri.
