Rena “Rusty” Kanokogi – American Samurai: Part Two

judo
Rusty Kanokogi

Although Rusty Kanokogi has an incredible list of accomplishments, not the least of which being the icon of Women's Judo, one of the most important parts of her legacy are the many students she taught over the years. More than anything, Rusty was a teacher and a coach. Whether in her family's dojo or after school classes all over New York City, Rusty taught her students about Judo and life.

While Rusty was, obviously, a highly skilled Judoka, her teaching goals were beyond just being a fierce competitor with great technique. As Jean explains, "What mattered is making good people and bringing out the best in her students and giving them a fighting chance against all odds." Her goal of making a person bring out their best, also included confronting fear. Then as now, children have had to deal with bullies. Rusty was not one to suffer bullies, and she had a unique way of dealing with them, "She definitely taught a lot of kids to stand up to bullies." Jean relayed one of her mother's unique tactics, "Tell the bully to come to Judo practice, we'll fix 'em."

Rusty taught simply and directly about how to get the most out of life, as Jean explains her mother's wisdom, "The greatest words that she always used with me were: why not? Hey Mom, I got a B plus in school!" to which Rusty would reply, "Well, why not an A?" Simple and powerful teachings that she applied to such great effect that Women's Judo is now an accepted norm, and many may not be aware of the struggle that brought it to the world.

Rusty Kanokogi

Toward the end of her life, Rusty could look back at many incredible achievements, and was being recognized for her life's work of championing equality in Judo. In 2008 she received The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette from the Emperor of Japan. However, accolades and awards would not eliminate that first injustice she experienced at the YMCA all those years prior. In August of 2009, 50 years after she won her Judo medal, only to have it stripped from her for being a woman, she was awarded her gold medal by the YMCA. For the forces of misogyny, it was clearly an example of winning the battle but losing the war, as Jean states, "Because that medal was taken away, women's Judo is now in the Olympics."

Awards and acclaim are a great reminder of Rusty's notoriety, but there is nothing more powerful than having an eye for seeing the potential in others. Honed through years of teaching and coaching, Rusty could spot talent, and so she did.

In 2009 The Women's Sports Foundation, founded by tennis legend Billie Jean King, established the Rusty Kanokogi fund for the advancement of women in Judo. The fund provides funds to help athletes with the costs of training and travel. Rusty was involved in the selection process for the recipient the year she died. Jean shared the details of Rusty's choice for the first year's recipient, "In 2009 Rusty was still very ill, and she asked me to be on the selection committee, and I said , of course, but she said she already selected the 2009 recipient. I said, well who's that? And she said Kayla Harrison. I said Mom, who's Kayla Harrison? She said, You'll see."

Get Up and Fight Kanokogi

As the pioneer of women's competitive Judo, Rusty left a path for others to follow, one that will forever be filled with champions all over the world. I hope and expect that in time Rusty's name will be as well-known as others in women's sports and martial arts. While Americans can celebrate the two Olympic gold medals won by Kayla Harrison, it should be remembered that it was not that long ago that it was all different. It might have never been, if not for one woman asking, "Why not?"

Rusty Kanokogi died on November 21, 2009. As an honored member of the Kanokogi Samurai lineage, she rests in the family's tomb in Kumamoto Japan. On her grave she is forever declared "American Samurai."

For more information about Rusty and to order the book "Get Up and Fight," visit: https://www.rustykanokogi.com/

Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Ten of the Best MMA Fighters in the World Right Now

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

Mixed martial arts is a truly global sport with a blend of martial arts styles from all around the globe. The explosion of the sport has seen a new wave of sensational athletes come through and re-shape our perceptions of what martial arts can be.

In 2020, there are a few standouts who continue to wow us at every turn.

From divisional dominance to a seamless blending of techniques, these athletes showcase what the very best have to offer as we near the new year.

Here is a look at ten of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game today in no particular order.

Keep Reading Show less

Keith Min – A Lesson for Gaining Power

kung fu
Keith Min
i.ytimg.com

Xing Yi Quan is not a very well-known martial art, so it is always refreshing when I can find something new or different about it. While searching for any information I could find on Xing Yi Quan on YouTube, which I do pretty regularly, I came across an amazing short film. A lone man practicing the Xing Yi Five Element form on a roof top in the snow, intercut with the same man applying the techniques, with brutal effect, on multiple attackers.

Xing Yi Quan Short Film (Chinese Kung Fu vs. 5 Attackers) youtu.be

After watching the film, with his brilliantly illustrated use of the applications of the techniques in the form, it was clear that the star was a master of Xing Yi, and I wanted to find out more about his training and ideas. Thankfully, I was able to find him, Keith Min, and he was willing to speak with me and disclose some of his unique training methods.

Keep Reading Show less
Black Belt Magazine Subscriptions

ONE Championship: 2020's Breakthrough Fighters

mixed martial arts
ONE Championship 2020
www.onefc.com

The 2020 ONE Championship campaign has come to an end, which has given everyone a chance to look back on the wild year that was.

A global pandemic highlighted the challenging year, but with strict protocols in place, ONE was able to continue to stage world-class events for fans around the globe. After the dust settled, three women came through with breakout performances on the global stage.

Here is a look at three of the top stars in 2020.

Keep Reading Show less

Rena “Rusty” Kanokogi – American Samurai: Part One

judo
Rusty Kanokogi

Her name is not as familiar as some that occupy the pantheon of legendary sports figures, but it should be. Born Rena Glickman, nicknamed "Rusty," she is likely one of the most important figures in women's sports and martial arts.

Her story is more important than the Judo she championed, as it is a story about fighting for justice, fighting for equality, having an indomitable spirit, tenacity, and so much more, but Judo is where it begins.

Rusty's daughter Jean Kanokogi, Ph.d, a 5th dan in Judo herself, and co-author of the recently published book Get Up and Fight, a memoir of Rusty's life, spoke to me about her trailblazing mother and about being the custodian of her mother's prodigious legacy.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter