Police Shut Down Underground NY Fight Club
After apparently responding to reports of a large gathering that violated Covid-19 restrictions Saturday night, law enforcement officials in New York discovered an underground fight club staging an event with 200 attendees, many of whom were unmasked and failing to follow social distancing guidelines. New York City deputy sheriffs shut down the illegal club, billed as "Rumble in the Bronx," and arrested 10 people responsible for organizing the event, including CEO Michael Roman.
Besides being in violation of New York's pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, staging an illegal combat event, and violating liquor laws, several loaded firearms were found at the location. Rumble in the Bronx has developed a notable presence on social media and staged fights in other cities besides New York. Their next event was supposed to take place December in Orlando.