RUF 46: Road To ONE: Heavyweight Tournament Semifinals

RUF Nation will return to the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, with RUF 46: Road To ONE: Heavyweight Tournament Semifinals on Saturday, March 26.

Four heavyweight talents remain as the “Road To ONE” enters its penultimate stage, and each of the remaining MMA fighters will be looking to punch their ticket to the finals with a showstopping knockout.

The winner of the “Road To ONE” tournament will receive a six-figure contract with ONE Championship and become the newest addition to the Singapore-based organization's growing heavyweight division.

The two semifinal bouts will headline the exciting show, with Cameron “Dark Shark” Chism meeting Tra’Von “Wildman” Butler in one of the co-main events.

“Wildman” advanced in the tournament at RUF 38 with a first-round TKO over Corey Mullis, while Chism punched his ticket to the semifinal with a 49-second knockout of Samson Guerrero at RUF 45 to set up the first of the two colossal heavyweight matches.

The other co-main event will feature Terrance “T-Bone” Jean-Jacques, who makes his return following a quarterfinal victory over Michael Quintero at RUF 45. Meeting him will be the undefeated Irvins “The Barbarian” Ayala.

With just under a month to go before the opening bell gets the action underway, final preparations are in progress for the semifinals. The path to the global stage hasn’t been easy, and it will only get tougher as the cream rises to the top.

RUF 46: Road To ONE: Heavyweight Tournament Semifinals can be streamed live for $14.99 on www.rufnation.com. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased via eTix.

