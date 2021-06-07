Rozenstruik KOs Sakai at UFC Fight Night

​Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik patiently studied opponent Augusto Sakai for 4:50 of the first round before unleashing a left, right combination that knocked out Sakai in the main event at UFC Fight Night 189 Saturday in Las Vegas. Neither fighter did much for most of the first as Sakai moved around content to unleash a few leg kicks and avoid clashes while Rozenstruik calmly held the center of the Octagon throwing the occasional punch. But as the 10 second warning sounded at the end of the round, the heavyweight from Suriname came alive catching Sakai with a sweeping left hook as the Brazilian moved away, then following up with a right to the head that effectively ended matters.

The co-main event saw Walt Harris start strong hurting heavyweight foe Marcin Tybura with hard blows until Tybura managed to grab a roundhouse kick and take Harris to the mat. From there he worked his way into a back mount and pounded Harris out for his fifth straight octagon victory.

