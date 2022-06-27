Ross Levine Earns Karate Combat Middleweight Crown

American karateka/kickboxer Ross Levine captured the Karate Combat middleweight championship Saturday from Azerbaijan’s Shahin Atamov in a studio show from Orlando, Fla. The much bigger looking Levine came forward throughout, bullying Atamov around the Karate Combat pit. By the fourth round, Atamov appeared to be tiring swinging wildly as Levine chopped away with calf kicks and heavy right hands to the head that brought him a unanimous decision victory.
In the co-main event France's Ilies Mardhi complained of an illegal knee to the body in the fourth round against bantamweight champion, Ireland's Eoghan Chelmiah. Moment's later, Mardhi caught a Chelmiah kick and took him down with a sweep but immediately stopped, holding what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder that forced him to quit the match.
Former Glory and Bellator kickboxing title holder Gabriel Varga made a successful Karate Combat debut capturing a decision over Bruno Assis.
