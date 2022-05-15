Karate Combat: Levine TKOs De Castañeda, Title Shot Next

Sport karate legend Ross TurboLevine entered the Karate Combat pit for the second time on Saturday night to take on The Iberian Bull Igor De Castañeda. Levine planned to play the role of the matador in this bout, and he did just that. As De Castañeda attacked with powerful haymakers Levine used a measured approach to march his opponent backwards. In the second round, a stiff right uppercut from Levine knocked De Castañeda against the wall of the pit and Levine finished the job with a massive spinning hook kick that crashed into the Spaniard. The referee had seen enough, calling a stop to the fight and giving Levine the TKO victory.
Levine will now get a title shot against Karate Combat middleweight champion Shahin Atamov. Check out the link below to watch the entire Season 4 premiere of Karate Combat and see the newest middleweight championship challenger in action for the main event.
WATCH: Karate Combat Season 4: Event 01 - Levine vs De Castañeda
- Sport Karate Legends Plowden and Levine Inducted into Black Belt ... ›
- Levine Scores Impressive Win in Karate Combat Debut - Black Belt ... ›
- Sport Karate Throwback Thursdays: Ross Levine - Black Belt ... ›