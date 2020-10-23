Live Kickboxing Seminar with Ross Levine

live seminars

Renowned sport karate competitor and Glory Kickboxing 2019 Knockout of the Year winner Ross Levine breaks down a variety of kickboxing drills and skills in this live seminar.

From Your Site Articles
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

The Top Five Martial Arts Families

traditional arts
a2.espncdn.com

Just like royalty has dynastic families that rule over nations, martial arts have dynasties that rule over the world of combat. So here's a list of our top five family dynasties in martial arts...


Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: Teo v Xiong set for Inside The Matrix

mixed martial arts
www.onefc.com

ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan has been a force in the division since her arrival to Asia's largest sports media property. As the only woman to hold the title, she has warded off challengers ever since.

But at ONE: Inside The Matrix on Friday, October 30, she will see a familiar face across the ONE Circle in Tiffany "No Chill" Teo.

The two women originally met for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion in January 2018. Xiong was able to get a fourth-round stoppage to begin her reign. Since that time, "The Panda" has defended the crown three times against Laura Balin, Samara Santos Cunha, and Angela Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

Xing Yi Quan: Developing Power and Application

traditional arts

An Interview with Paul Andrews

Xing Yi Quan is a Chinese internal martial art. In the same family as Tai Chi and Bagua Zhang, but not as well known. Hopefully, that will change. As a Xing Yi Quan instructor and practitioner, myself, I am always looking to see what is out there for instruction and bringing, what I consider to be a great art for health and self-defense, to a wider audience. Enter Paul Andrews.

Keep Reading Show less

What to Know About Fight Island

mixed martial arts

UFC's Fight Island to debut July 11th with UFC 251

UFC and Black Belt Magazine

The UFC's Fight Island, located on Yas Island in Abu Dahbi, debuted July 11th with UFC 251 and will continue this Saturday with UFC 254. Here are all the answers to your questions about this martial arts paradise.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing quarantine, UFC president Dana White had been planning on how he'd be able to continue having events despite growing concerns. As sports leagues across the world began to cancel seasons, Dana White began work on a plan that would enable a safe zone for his fighters to continue events despite continued global restrictions. That dream came true with Fight Island!

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter