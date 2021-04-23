Ronda Rousey: "Pow! Four Months Pregnant"

mixed martial arts
Ronda Rousey Pregnant
nypost.com

Ronda Rousey, who put women's mixed martial arts on the map, and her husband, former UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne, announced via video Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together. Rousey said she's four months pregnant telling viewers, "I've been pregnant since January so four months. Woo! Baby bump."

The child's gender was not revealed but Rousey said she's due on September 22 and indicated they'll be sharing more information later.

An Olympic bronze medalist in judo, Rousey was the first female champion in UFC history holding the women's bantamweight title from 2012 to 2015 during which time she established herself as one of the biggest names in MMA.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Fans can watch PFL on MMA TV

mixed martial arts
Kayla Harrison MMA TV

Mixed Martial Arts fans will be able to watch elite international athletes competing for the Professional Fighter's League $6 million prizes on MMA TV in a multi-year deal.

Now in its third season, the keenly anticipated PFL contest gets underway in Atlantic City on 23rd April across six weight classes, including the pioneering 155-pound women's division. British athlete Brendan Loughnane will be making his PFL tournament debut and will be in good company; former UFC Champions Anthony Pettis and Fabricio Werdum will be competing, along with ex Bellator World Champion Rory MacDonald and Kamaru Usman's brother Mohammed. They'll be joined by previous PFL Champions Lance Palmer, Natan Schulte, Emiliano Sordi, Ali Isaev and double Olympic Gold Medallist Kayla Harrison.

Fresh Coat of Paint - Still Showtime (MMA Blog)

mixed martial arts
Anthony Pettis Kick

Pick one of the very best and most memorable moments of your life. The biggest one, maybe. The birth of a child? Graduation? Opening a business? The wedding day? Your first car? Were you able to record those moments in something other than brain matter?

Alright, now imagine having a bunch of those moments or events that are not only big, they are infamous. You will always hear folks with gray hair talk about remembering where they were when major catastrophic events took place in history. This writer watched the televised fight live when the legendary Showtime Kick was introduced to the mainstream MMA fan. The kick in which Anthony Pettis pulled a Keanu Reeves Matrix move and defied gravity to kick Benson Henderson in the face while practically running off of the cage horizontally at WEC 53 like a motorcycle with a clown on it at the circus. By the way, had that kick happened in a movie, it would have been called unrealistic. And also by the way, it looked better than any specially effected move in any of those movies. Pettis would later beat Henderson to win the world title at lightweight in the UFC too – in Milwaukee, no less. No need to pity Henderson though. He not only retained legend status in the sport by winning and defending that same belt later, but he is attributed (weekly) with changing the game with the dreaded calf kick – which has stunted the growth of quite a few title runs itself.

