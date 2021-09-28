Ronda Rousey Announces Birth of Daughter

Rousey baby
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and her husband, former UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne, announced the birth of their daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, via Instagram on Monday.

Rousey, the first UFC women's champion and one of the most notable fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, hasn't fought since a knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in 2016. She went into pro wrestling appearing for the WWE in 2018 and 2019. Rousey married fellow UFC fighter Browne in 2017 and the couple announced she was four months pregnant back in April of this year. This is their first child.

Develop Powerful and Ripped Abs Like Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee
A trained core is essential for MMA and all forms of martial arts and grappling. Bruce Lee's abdominal training is the best of both worlds. It produces a powerful explosive core and will chisel out your abs. Bruce always sought out the best exercises for strength and speed to make himself better. Over the years of training, Lee understood that all movement is generated from the center, the hips and the core. Your abdominals are the source of power to kick, punch, jump, and run. The spine also uses the core for stability.
ONE Revolution Recap

one revolution
ONE Championship brought three outstanding World Championship clashes to the masses on Friday, September 24, at ONE: Revolution.

The 11-bout card came through with a bit of everything including the crowning of a new champion in the stacked lightweight division. But the remainder of the event was just as amazing. Young guns made their presence known, rivalries were decided, and newcomers made their presence known.

Jump back to ONE: Revolution for any of the action you may have missed from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Terunofuji Wins Sumo Tournament As Rival Hakuho Reported to Retire

Terunofuju Sumo
Mongolian-born sumo wrestler Terunofuji won his first competition as a newly promoted yokozuna, or grand champion, Saturday capturing the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo with a victory over Shodai. Terunofuji was already assured of the title as his closest competitor, Myogiryu, sat one win back coming into the final day of competition but lost his match against Meisei.
