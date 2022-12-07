Ronaldo Veitia Valdivie, Judo's Winningest Olympic Coach, Dies

Ronaldo Veitia Valdivie, the former head of the Cuban national women's judo team and one of the most successful coaches in judo history, passed away Monday in Cuba at the age of 75. He had been ill since falling into a temporary coma during an August visit to Spain after suffering heart problems.
Valdivie took over as head coach of the Cuban women's team in 1986. He coached them in the Olympics from 1992, when women's judo first became a medal sport, through the 2012 games. In total, his judoka won five gold, nine silver and 10 bronze medals, the most total medals of any head coach in Olympic history. In 2018 he was inducted into the International Judo Federation's hall of fame.
