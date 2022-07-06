Rodtang vs. Michael Inked For ONE 161 On August 26

The first of two ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal bouts has been confirmed by ONE Championship on Friday.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael will go toe-to-toe at ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Friday, August 26.
The quarterfinal action began at ONE 157 in May with four exciting but dominant matchups.
Michael earned his first-round victory with a clear-cut win over Amir Naseri. The victory moved him forward on the tournament bracket toward a collision course with the division's reigning king.
Rodtang made the semifinal official with a first-round performance that was equally as impressive. The talented Thai star battered Jacob Smith over the course of three rounds to inch closer to the finals via unanimous decision.
The semifinal contest joins the main event, Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson, as one of the premier bouts on the highly-anticipated card slated for U.S. primetime.
Michael will have a chance to stop the streak of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, which could make him the odds-on favorite to win the tournament. However, that is just one of the prizes a tournament win would yield.
The winner of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, if it is not Rodtang, will also secure a title shot against "The Iron Man" later down the road.
No date has been confirmed as of yet for the other semifinal contest featuring top stars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves.
ONE 161 will take place from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, August 26, in U.S. primetime.
