Rodtang To Make U.S. Debut At ONE Fight Night 10 On May 5
Although Rodtang will be challenging Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 8 for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, he defends his gold at the 1stBank Center against Edgar Taberes.
The Mexican slugger will not be coming just to put on a show. He will try to dethrone Rodtang and make a splash in his ONE debut. The 28-year-old WBC Muay Thai International Champion brings a style into the Circle that should complement Rodtang’s constant pressure.
The Thai superstar is having a stellar 2023 already. He defeated Jiduo Yibu at ONE Fight Night 6 to earn his shot at the kickboxing title and most recently has tied the knot with the love of his life. With two title tilts booked in short order, Rodtang is packing his 2023 with wedded bliss and titles to kiss.
The flyweight Muay Thai matchup is the second confirmed title bout on the lineup. American fans should rejoice in having Rodtang’s presence added to the incredible card.
Rodtang joins an all-star lineup for ONE Fight Night 10. The evening will be headlined by the epic trilogy between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, and it will also feature Sage Northcutt, Stamp Fairtex, and Aung La N Sang.
ONE Fight Night 10 comes to the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on May 5. Tickets are on sale now via Axs.com.
