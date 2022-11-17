Rodtang Calls For Takeru To Join ONE 'Our Fight Will Benefit Muay Thai And Kickboxing'
ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was one of the first to call his shot. Although the Thai star will put his own title on the line at ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee against Joseph Lasiri on Friday, November 18, he was being proactive for this matchup. That matchup will be available live and free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers.
"The Iron Man" is still pitching Takeru on joining ONE Championship. The charismatic star sees a huge opportunity if the former K-1 World Champion steps onto the global stage.
"I knew him before because he fought with my old foe, Tenshin [Nasukawa]. After Tenshin announced his retirement in kickboxing, that left me and him (Takeru) to be a good matchup. Our fight will benefit Muay Thai and kickboxing. Also, our fighting style is quite similar. So, I think our fight will be really exciting for the fans who are waiting to see it," said Rodtang.
ONE supports multiple martial arts across its massive platform. It gives many options for the possible superfight between Rodtang and Takeru. The Thai star will leave it up to Takeru to pick his poison but would expect a showdown in the kickboxing ranks first.
"I'll let him choose. If I pick Muay Thai or MMA, he would probably say he isn't familiar with the rules. So, I'll let him be the one to choose. I am always ready for any rule set," said Rodtang.
"I'm definitely at a disadvantage for him in kickboxing because he's competed in kickboxing for all his life, while my background is Muay Thai. But if he is not careful enough, I can beat him with my deadly punch as well. So, I must say it depends on the game plan, not the specific rule set."
But Takeru is not the only man on Rodtang's radar. If he gets past Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4, "The Iron Man" would like to go for a championship in another sport. Rodtang sees the possibility of chasing gold in each discipline and carving out a remarkable legacy in martial arts.
"Getting the kickboxing belt is still in my plans. After I win this upcoming World Title match with Lasiri, I'll challenge Ilias Ennahachi for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title next. And if I win, I will go to MMA next," said Rodtang.
But first will be his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title defense against a very dangerous Lasiri. If Rodtang gets past the Italian-Moroccan, the sky's the limit. But the potential for a massive bout with Takeru still looms, and Rodtang is chomping at the bit for that chance.
