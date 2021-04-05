ONE Championship: Rodtang's Most SAVAGE Moments
ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will bring his incredible skills to primetime in the United States for the first time at ONE on TNT I.
The ONE Championship star will have the opportunity to introduce "The Art of Eight Limbs" in four-ounce gloves to a broad domestic audience as he takes on Danial Williams on the main card.
The living legend already has a dedicated fanbase with Muay Thai fans worldwide, but now is his chance to set America on fire with his energetic personality, mesmerizing skills, and all-out aggressive style.
ONE on TNT I is a stacked event that will be the beginning of an incredible month of primetime events in primetime in the United States. ONE brings fans a variety of elite martial arts matchups across kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and Muay Thai.
World Champions fill these cards, and Rodtang will take center stage on the first event as a central figure of the striking arts. And ONE Super Series could not have a more entertaining representative right out of the gate.
Rodtang's forward-pressing style with high output will engage the audience and leave them awestruck.
Ahead of his flyweight showdown at ONE on TNT I, watch some of Rodtang's most savage moments in ONE in this video compilation.
Rodtang's Most SAVAGE Moments
ONE on TNT I airs live on Wednesday, April 7. The lead card begins on B/R Live at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, and the main card airs live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TNT.