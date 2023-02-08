Rodtang Challenges Superlek For World Title At ONE Fight Night 8
The event, which airs free to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The two Thai stars have been on the same track heading toward each other for some time, and now the collision is inevitable. The contest could have happened in either kickboxing or Muay Thai, but it will be Superlek defending his crown first as Rodtang chases two-sport supremacy.
The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion clinched his title shot at ONE Fight Night 6 with a dominant decision win over Jiduo Yibu. Later that night, Superlek captured the vacant kickboxing crown with a win over Spain’s Daniel Puertas. After that night, it was imperative that the two finally stand in the Circle across from one another.
Superlek’s rise since a contentious decision loss to Ilias Ennahachi has been nothing short of impressive. He has toppled Taiki Naito, Walter Goncalves, and Panpayak Jitmuangnon in Muay Thai matches before claiming the kickboxing title. Defeating Rodtang would strengthen his case to be considered the best flyweight striker on the planet.
But Rodtang’s pursuit of the kickboxing title has long been in his plans. He can cement his legacy with a win and continue his ascent as one of martial art’s brightest stars. He now stands five rounds away from a historic achievement.
ONE Fight Night 8 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, March 24. The event is free for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers.
