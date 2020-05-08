FightBack Live with Rodrigo "Comprido" Medeiros

Rodrigo "Comprido" Medeiros, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt, is one of the select group of Jiu-Jitsu competitors to have won the prestigious World Jiu-Jitsu Championship openweight titles twice.
May 03 | 2020
Join us live on Facebook to Benefit COVID-19 First Respondents. This virtual martial arts raining event features the worlds biggest names in martial arts coming together to support one another during this time of crisis.
Join us LIVE ON FACEBOOK all week long
Join Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go as we present Fight Back: A Virtual Martial Arts Training Event Benefiting Covid First Respondents. In Partnership with Bellator MMA and Century Martial Arts we bring you 5 straight days of seminars and interviews from the world's biggest names in martial arts. This LIVE event will benefit first respondents of the Covid-19 pandemic through our partnership with American Red Cross. Please help us in uniting the martial arts community as one to support those putting their lives on the line to help others.
News From Around The World
Fight Back making headlines across the world as martial artist unite to stand behind the COVID-19 first respondents. This week long event has made an impact in countries like the Philippines, Germany, Brazil, United Kingdom, and the United States where legends of the arts have deep roots.
Ellis Island Honors Society to Join Fight Back, A Martial Arts Event and COVID-19 Fundraiser
NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) announces their involvement in a COVID-19 fundraiser benefitting medical staff and hospitals which are hit hardest by
Master Ken Live
Master Ken is an actor, comedian, creator of the webshow "Enter the Dojo" as well as a martial artist with various backgrounds including Kenpo.
https://www.facebook.com/BlackBeltMagazine/videos/555032701826256/
Eyal Yanislov Live
Eyal Yanilov travels the world to conduct courses as an Israeli Krav Maga instructor and Chief Instructor of Krav Maga Global who holds the highest level in Krav Maga with Master 3.
Apolo Ladra Live
Apolo Ladra has over 40 years of training specializing in Kali with an ATA 6th Degree Black Belt, 7th Degree WTF Black Belt, and the rank of Master at the Ernie Reyes West Coast Tae Kwon Do Association.
Pat Mac Live
Pat McNamara (Mac) has 22 years of Special Operations experience, 13 of which were in 1st SFOD-D with extensive experience in hostile fire/combat zones in the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.
John Hackleman Live
John Hackleman is a 44 year veteran of martial arts, a North American Champion, Pacific heavyweight Champion, coach of the UFC's most dominant fighters and is ranked #5 fighter in the world.
Harinder Singh Live
Harinder Singh is a teacher of military, special forces, Secret Service, SWAT, and over 150 law enforcement agencies across the globe. He is a master instructor of Jeet Kune Do, Tai Chi, Wing Chun, Escrima and holds a Brown Belt in BJJ.
Paulo Rubio Live
Paulo Rubio works to inspire the marital and tactical arts community for 10 plus years with his media production, specifically his interviews and exploration by experts in the field.
Jared Wihongi Live
Jared Wihongi has over 20 years experience as a SWAT Operator and over 34 years in various martial arts from around the world including the advanced rank of Tuhon in the Filipino combat art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali.
Burton Richardson Live
Burton Richardson is a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, instructor in Jun Fan JKD and Filipino martial arts under Guro Dan Inosanto, instructor in the JKD Grappling Association and Thai Boxing, and has worked as a stunt choreographer and actor.
Tim Kennedy Live
Tim Kennedy currently serves in the United States Army, a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a retired mixed martial artist who fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, ShoMMA, HDNet FIghts and IFL.
Stanislov Horuna Live
Stanislav Horuna is a World Games Champion, World and European championship medalist, and a Ukrainian karateka competing in the kumite 75 kg division.
Michael Jai White & Richard Norton Live
Michael Jai White is an actor/director and world class martial artist. Having received the rank of Black Belt in numerous styles and trained under many legendary instructors Michael's acting career has exploded. He has been featured in films such as Spawn, The Dark Night, and many other award winning films.
Richard Norton attained a 9th Degree in Zen Do Kai and is know as an action film star, stuntman, fight choreographer and martial arts trainer.
Royce Gracie Combat Show Live
Master Royce Gracie is a UFC Hall of Fame recipient and founder of the Gracie Self Defense Systems. Royce is known for his incredible impact on the world of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and the martial arts as a whole.
FightBack Live with Rafael Lovato Jr.
May 08 | 2020
Rafael Lovato Jr. is an MMA and BJJ competitor and instructor who is currently competing in the middleweight division of Bellator MMA, where he is the former Bellator Middleweight World Champion and is currently ranked as the #4 middleweight fighter in the world by Fight Matrix.
FightBack Live with Roberto "Cyborg" Abreu
May 08 | 2020
Roberto "Gordo" Correa, a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, is one of the most important figures in Jiu Jitsu's history who became one of the head instructors at the Gracie Barra academy, where he helped shape many IBJJF world champion grapplers.
FightBack Live with Carlos Machado
May 08 | 2020
Carlos Machado is a master and 8th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and currently runs BJJ schools across the United States, Australia, Canada and Mexico.
