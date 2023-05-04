Robson Gracie Sr., Oldest Member of Gracie Family, Dies at 88
Training under his father and his uncle, Helio, Gracie competed in Brazilian vale tudo matches in the 1950s. He eventually became a bodyguard for leftist politician Leonel Brizola, the brother-in-law of then Brazilian President João Goulart. When Goulart was deposed in a 1964 military coup, Gracie became linked to a Marxist guerrilla group and was arrested by authorities. He was reportedly tortured for 60 days before being released.
He would go on to head up the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of Rio de Janeiro as its President. Among his children, who continued the family name in jiu-jitsu, are BJJ legend Renzo Gracie, as well as Charles, Ralph, Robson Jr., and the late Ryan Gracie. Among his grandchildren are women's world champion Kyra Gracie and current Bellator fighter Neiman Gracie.