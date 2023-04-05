Roberto Soldic 'Motivated' To Give U.S. Fans An Exciting Performance At ONE Fight Night 10
American fans will get a treat when ONE Championship arrives on home soil for the first time on Friday, May 5. Alongside a stacked lineup will be Roberto Soldic’s first time competing in the United States.
The highly-touted Croatian will battle former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam in an explosive matchup that could be a sleeper pick for Fight of the Year. In a recent interview with ONE, Soldic expressed his excitement to show the world what they have been missing.
“I was really sad that I didn’t show my skills [in my debut]. But now it’s time to show my skills because I have a fight on May 5 in America. It’s very good for me,” said Soldic.
“I am super excited to fight outside Europe, and to fight in the USA is one of my dreams. So it’s a dream come true. I’m ready. I feel great.”
Soldic’s debut in 2022 did not go as planned. After a crushing low blow, “Robocop” could not continue with his match against Murad Ramazanov. Although he still covets a rematch with the Russian, Soldic was given an opportunity to compete in America.
The massive ONE Fight Night 10 lineup has Soldic excited to put on a show. The motivation to perform is pushing the Croatian megastar to keep going to the gym to make his U.S. debut a memorable night for all.
“This is a motivation for me because I came from a small village in Bosnia, and now I’m fighting on the world stage in the USA. This is a really big thing for my people, my country, and me. I fought everywhere in Europe. And now, it’s time to go deeper and go to a different world, like the USA and Asia,” said Soldic.
“I’m very happy I’m fighting in America because I’m on a great card too. Demetrious Johnson against Adriano Moraes. Sage Northcutt is back. Rodtang Jitmuangnon is there, Stamp Fairtex, and all the big names. I’m also on that card, and this makes me go to the gym and train, and keep working hard.”
Kadestam has also been hyping up the welterweight contest, promising that it will lead to a highlight-reel finish. Soldic has similar expectations. The 28-year-old plans to continue his string of exciting results against the former ONE titleholder and make a claim for a title shot on the global stage.
“I always try to put on good pressure and finish the guy with my skills. I hope I have shown that with what I did before in KSW and in Cage Warriors. I cannot wait for this one, especially because it’s in the USA. I’m very excited,” said Soldic.
“I am going to try to show my U.S. fans who I am and why they call me ‘Robocop.’”
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live and free on Prime Video on Friday, May 5. The action begins at 8 p.m. E.T./5 p.m. P.T. for all U.S. and Canadian Amazon Prime subscribers.
