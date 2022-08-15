Chatri Sityodtong Sees Opportunity For Roberto Soldic
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had nothing but glowing reviews for the newest signee, Roberto Soldic.
"Robocop" will join ONE after being a two-division World Champion in KSW and becoming the biggest free agent in mixed martial arts.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Sityodtong, Soldic, and his management had a press conference in Croatia to formally announce the deal. The KSW Welterweight and Middleweight World Champion mentioned his quest for a lasting legacy as a key reason for signing with ONE. Sityodtong sees the possibility for him to achieve his dream.
But he was adamant that it would not be an easy road to conquer.
"I think he has a big opportunity to become, potentially, the greatest combat sports athlete ever in history. Of course, we don't know. I'm saying that's the opportunity Roberto has. Will he achieve it? We will see, but he's going to be facing a lot of monsters and killers at ONE. It's not going to be easy," said Sityodtong.
Signing Soldic was not because he had built a name and generated buzz amongst fans alone. Sityodtong wanted to ensure that when he inked the latest talent, they had the skills and drive to reach the top of the sport.
In Soldic, he found a potential superstar who could do just that.
"You know, I'm going all over the world looking for the very best talent. One thing in my job is I get to see World Champions almost every day in every discipline. But I want to make sure that when we sign somebody, they have the potential to be a superstar World Champion," said Sityodtong.
"Everything is win-win. We really try to think about the other side. How can the other side win? Of course, it's up to Roberto when he enters the cage. It's him vs. his opponent, and like I said, it's not going to be easy. I don't think he's going to have easy fights. He's going to see."
"So, when we sign athletes, it's all about their potential and giving them the biggest platform and creating a win-win situation."
While there is no date for Soldic's ONE debut, the Croatian wants to make his presence known before the end of the year.
When he steps foot inside the Circle, Sityodtong wants to make sure the spotlight is on him to create a winning scenario in building the latest star.
Sityodtong wants to foster Soldic's dreams of a legacy and see if he can achieve it. He wants to fan the flame, not snuff it out and keep him from accomplishing greatness.
"For me, the way I view my job is I got to create the platform, the biggest platform in the world, so that our athletes can live their dreams. I don't want to stop them. I want to let them explore their greatness and be a partner in their success," said Sityodtong.
"That's how I am with all of our athletes. Once I feel something special, then I really want to make sure that ONE does everything in its power to help our athletes."
