Roberto Soldic Has A Simple Goal For ONE on Prime Video 5 Debut 'Just Win'
The Croatian shocked the martial arts world when he signed with ONE after being courted by every major promotion. Soldic was impressed by the organization's incredible events but also saw a path to greatness with the options he will have if he succeeds. Those roads begin against Murad Ramazanov.
ONE did not gift Soldic an easy out in his first bout on the global stage. Instead, he draws an undefeated Russian who has been on a path toward a welterweight title shot. And that's fine with "Robocop." He did not join ONE for an easy match.
"You can see that I never choose an opponent. They push me straight away into the fire against a very tough guy. I respect him a lot, 11-0, but I can say that he's never faced anybody like me. I'm something different. I'm southpaw, I'm a very dangerous guy, and it's not going to be easy for him. Also, I don't have to weight cut. It's good for me. I feel very, very good, very strong, and I'm always on my weight," said Soldic.
The upcoming debut will draw the attention of every serious mixed martial arts fan. Soldic knows it will be a tough match against a well-rounded opponent, but he believes he has more experience against tougher opposition.
As one of the most exciting athletes in the game today, it is no surprise that Soldic is going to look for the finish whenever it may present itself. Although he would be fine with a knockout, he will be happy to showcase his jiu-jitsu as well.
"Just win. I don't care how. Submission, points, KO, doesn't matter to me. I just want to win the fight. Be smart, be sharp, be fast. People always expect KOs from me because most of my fights are finished by KO, so I guess – surprise – also submissions. I also have good jiu-jitsu. I believe in it, and I just want to win. I see a good fight," said Soldic.
The crucial welterweight collision will be one of the premier main card bouts that will help bring 2022 to a close for ONE in front of a packed house in Manila at the Mall of Asia Arena.
December 2 | ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin | 8 p.m. EST | 5 p.m. PSTFans in the U.S. and Canada can watch for free with an Amazon Prime subscription
Roberto Soldic: MMA's Hottest New SigningAhead of Croatian superstar Roberto Soldic's highly anticipated ONE debut against Russian juggernaut Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5, learn about "Ro...
- Christian Lee Believes Soldic vs. Ramazanov Will Be A Welterweight Title Eliminator ›
- Chatri Sityodtong Sees Opportunity For Roberto Soldic ›
- Top Free Agent Roberto Soldic Signs With ONE Championship ›