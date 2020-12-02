Roberto Leitao 1937-2020
December 02 | 2020
Noted Brazilian martial artist Roberto Leitao passed away on Saturday from the Covid-19 virus. A judo black belt and one time head of the Brazilian Wrestling Federation, Leitao was best known as a teacher of luta livre or free fighting. Numbered among his students are former UFC stars Marco Ruas and Pedro Rizzo.
Leitao was also a professor of mechanical engineering who wrote a book on the biomechanics of fighting. Considered an expert in grappling, at the age of 58 he twice submitted Olympic super heavyweight wrestling gold medalist Jeff Blatnick in a sparring session. Blatnick later told New York Magazine, "I was so frustrated - I'm an Olympic champion, and a 65-year-old man made me feel helpless."
Related Articles Around the Web