Abreu Submits Duarte at BJJ Bet

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Long time jiu-jitsu standout Roberto "Cyborg" Abreu scored an impressive submission victory over 2019 ADCC heavyweight world champion Kaynan Duarte in a no-gi match that served as the main event for the new BJJ Bet promotion in Brazil Sunday. Abreu, who was giving up 18 years in age to his opponent, caught Abreu in a heel hook to secure the victory.

The co-main event saw grappling star Felipe Pena force a verbal submission from rival Erberth Santos after mounting him.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

The Battle of Atlanta: Results and Highlights

Sport Karate
Despite the cancellation of the NASKA in-person tournament season amid COVID-19 concerns, The Battle of Atlanta proceeded as a ProMAC event with professional safety protocols and pulled off a world-class tournament.

Sport karate competitors, coaches, and their families filed in to the 2020 Battle of Atlanta with their parties spaced at least six feet apart as they passed the mandatory temperature check to enter the venue on both days of the event. Groups of chairs were set up to accommodate the attendees and, miraculously, not a single chair was moved the entire weekend. Promoters Greg and Toby Ruth reported that there were minimal problems concerning mask-wearing, an issue that many expected to be difficult to manage. The success of The Battle of Atlanta's COVID-19 protocols are a testament to the passion and dedication of the promoting and coordinating staff who did an excellent job with their event during such a tumultuous time. The only thing more impressive than the effectiveness of the safety measures was the quality of competition.

Truth About Multiple Attackers According to Superfoot Bill Wallace

bill wallace

Many years ago, a group of approximately 13 boys — one only 10 years old — and two young men allegedly beat a 36-year-old man to death. One teenager reportedly threw an egg at the victim, probably as a prank. The man retaliated by punching another teen in the mouth, knocking out a tooth.

The minute he did that, he was fighting a losing battle.

The youths allegedly lashed out, using improvised weapons such as broomsticks, crates and other objects to bludgeon him to death.

We all have egos. Usually the first instinct when someone calls you a name is to come back and do the same to the aggressor. The man probably thought he would just pick a fight with the guy who threw the egg while the other boys left him alone. Right. They were all friends; of course they would defend each other.

Unfortunately, there was probably very little the victim could have done to protect himself once that many people started to attack him. His fatal mistake during the altercation was that he tried to stand up to the kids in the first place.

The martial arts are fantastic for defending against one or two people, but when you're facing 13 attackers at once, forget it. In that situation, the best thing to do is swallow your pride and try to talk your way out of the confrontation.

You won't prove anything by beating up young kids, and pretending to be Billy Badass when you're facing 13 assailants will not stack the odds in your favor.

Even if the victim had been able to prevail, he would probably have gone to jail for assaulting a minor. He would have lost either way. However, if he had martial arts experience, he might have been able to talk his way out of an assault by simply backing down and saying, "Hey, I'm really sorry. You guys are right, and I'm wrong. Don't waste an egg on me. I'll just leave."

I think the reason I've never been in a street fight is I won't stand around and argue with people. A one-on-one fight is one thing, but if there's a gang of aggressors involved, they've got the advantage right off the bat. If I hit one guy, I can be pretty sure his buddies will help out. While I'm busy working on one or two of them, there is bound to be a couple more right behind me, and I will have no idea what they're doing.

If they jump on me and tackle me, I will have only two weapons to fight back with once I'm on the pavement: my hands. Legs don't work too well when you're on the ground.

Read About Bill "Superfoot" Wallace's Return to the Ring!

Self-defense is about more than knowing which technique to use to fell an opponent. It's also about knowing where to be and where not to be so you can avoid getting in trouble.

If you're in an encounter that might turn ugly, you should get out of that area. There is no law that says you have to stay in a dangerous situation.

If you're ever attacked by a gang and cannot get away safely, maneuver so all the attackers are in front of you. Then you can use them against each other.

For example, grab one person, beat on him until he's weakened and then hold him between you and the other assailants. Use his body like a shield so the others have to get around him to get to you.

If a group surrounds your car, don't get out. Start creeping forward so they have to move out of the way. They might beat on the car, but at least you're safe inside.

Fine-Tune Your Kickboxing Skills With Alex Gong! Part 1, Part 2

One thing I do know is that the bunch of boys who allegedly attacked that man were wimps. If they really were tough guys, they would have decided which one in the group would take him on, or perhaps the boy who threw the egg would have challenged him.

But when 13 kids jump on a single defender and they're using weapons, their purpose is to kill — and they should pay the penalty.

Photos by Darren Chesnut

About the author: Bill "Superfoot" Wallace is a former kickboxing champion and a Black Belt Hall of Fame member who now teaches seminars around the world. Visit his website here.

ONE Championship: New Breed II Preview

one championship
Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym stepped in on short notice in February to try his hand at the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship. The bid was unsuccessful, but now he returns to Bangkok, Thailand, at bantamweight to showcase his skills in a ONE Super Series clash with Sean "Clubber" Clancy.

Ireland's Clancy is no stranger to the upper echelon of Muay Thai as a former WBC Muay Thai World Champion himself. Now, the Siam Warrior Ireland and Yodyut Muay Thai Thailand trained athlete takes those talents onto the global stage in ONE Championship seeking ultimate glory.

Pongsiri PK vs. Sean Clancy | ONE Championship Official Trailer www.youtube.com

The main event of ONE: A New Breed II is not just a Muay Thai masterclass, but it also has a lot on the line for both men as they attempt to make their name under the bright lights.

After a thrilling ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament concluded with Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym earning a title shot against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, this main event is a prime opportunity for either Pongsiri or Clancy to stake their claim to be next in line.

That elevates the stakes of the ONE: A New Breed II main event as they can take advantage of the timing during this global pandemic to break through to the next level in a stacked bantamweight division.

Fans can expect an epic showdown against two of the world's best Muay Thai strikers.

The action can be seen on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, September 11.

