FightBack Live with Roberto "Cyborg" Abreu

Join Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go as we present Fight Back: A Virtual Martial Arts Training Event Benefiting Covid First Respondents. In Partnership with Bellator MMA and Century Martial Arts we bring you 5 straight days of seminars and interviews from the world's biggest names in martial arts. This LIVE event will benefit first respondents of the Covid-19 pandemic through our partnership with American Red Cross. Please help us in uniting the martial arts community as one to support those putting their lives on the line to help others.
News From Around The World
Fight Back making headlines across the world as martial artist unite to stand behind the COVID-19 first respondents. This week long event has made an impact in countries like the Philippines, Germany, Brazil, United Kingdom, and the United States where legends of the arts have deep roots.
Ellis Island Honors Society to Join Fight Back, A Martial Arts Event and COVID-19 Fundraiser
NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) announces their involvement in a COVID-19 fundraiser benefitting medical staff and hospitals which are hit hardest by
Master Ken is an actor, comedian, creator of the webshow "Enter the Dojo" as well as a martial artist with various backgrounds including Kenpo.
Apolo Ladra has over 40 years of training specializing in Kali with an ATA 6th Degree Black Belt, 7th Degree WTF Black Belt, and the rank of Master at the Ernie Reyes West Coast Tae Kwon Do Association.
Pat McNamara (Mac) has 22 years of Special Operations experience, 13 of which were in 1st SFOD-D with extensive experience in hostile fire/combat zones in the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.
John Hackleman is a 44 year veteran of martial arts, a North American Champion, Pacific heavyweight Champion, coach of the UFC's most dominant fighters and is ranked #5 fighter in the world.
Harinder Singh is a teacher of military, special forces, Secret Service, SWAT, and over 150 law enforcement agencies across the globe. He is a master instructor of Jeet Kune Do, Tai Chi, Wing Chun, Escrima and holds a Brown Belt in BJJ.
Paulo Rubio works to inspire the marital and tactical arts community for 10 plus years with his media production, specifically his interviews and exploration by experts in the field.
Jared Wihongi has over 20 years experience as a SWAT Operator and over 34 years in various martial arts from around the world including the advanced rank of Tuhon in the Filipino combat art of Pekiti-Tirsia Kali.
Burton Richardson is a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, instructor in Jun Fan JKD and Filipino martial arts under Guro Dan Inosanto, instructor in the JKD Grappling Association and Thai Boxing, and has worked as a stunt choreographer and actor.
Tim Kennedy currently serves in the United States Army, a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is a retired mixed martial artist who fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, ShoMMA, HDNet FIghts and IFL.
Stanislav Horuna is a World Games Champion, World and European championship medalist, and a Ukrainian karateka competing in the kumite 75 kg division.
Michael Jai White is an actor/director and world class martial artist. Having received the rank of Black Belt in numerous styles and trained under many legendary instructors Michael's acting career has exploded. He has been featured in films such as Spawn, The Dark Night, and many other award winning films.
Richard Norton attained a 9th Degree in Zen Do Kai and is know as an action film star, stuntman, fight choreographer and martial arts trainer.
Master Royce Gracie is a UFC Hall of Fame recipient and founder of the Gracie Self Defense Systems. Royce is known for his incredible impact on the world of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and the martial arts as a whole.
