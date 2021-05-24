Font Decisions Garbrandt at UFC Fight Night

mixed martial arts
Font Garbrandt
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Rob Font took it to Cody Garbrandt for five rounds Saturday night in Las Vegas to earn a unanimous decision over the former bantamweight champion at the main event of UFC Fight Night 188. Garbrandt managed to answer Font's heavy punching attack with a pair of takedowns in the first round and another at the beginning of the next stanza. But once Font got back to his feet midway through the second round, Garbrandt seemed to run out of tricks and slow down absorbing a steady stream of punches for much of the fight. Though Garbrandt finally came alive in the fifth round to land a few good shots of his own, it was too little too late as Font cruised to the decision win.

The co-main event saw Carla Esparza take down then ground and pound Xiaonan Yan in their women's strawweight match-up from start to finish dominating the first round that way, then picking up where she left off in the second to finish Yan. It was the former strawweight champ's fifth straight win and may put her in position for a title shot against Rose Namajunas, whom she defeated back in 2014.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Terunofuji Continues Comeback Winning Summer Sumo Tournament

sumo
Terunofuji
cdn-japantimes.com

Continuing his epic comeback story, sumo wrestler Terunofuji won the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament Sunday in a playoff match against Takakeisho. It was the third time in the last four tournaments that the championship came down to these two wrestlers.

Terunofuji entered the final day of competition in Tokyo with a one win lead but was quickly put down by Takakeisho in the event's final scheduled bout leaving both men with 12-3 records to set up the playoff. The Mongolian wrestler returned the favor putting Takakeisho down to claim the fourth Emperor's Cup championship of his career. Terunofuji had been dropped from the sport's elite ranks in 2017 following a series of knee injuries and finally returned to ozeki status - sumo's second-highest level - after winning the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in March. With a win at the upcoming July tournament, he may now have a chance to vault all the way to sumo's top rank of yokozuna.

Turkey Dominates European Karate Championships

karate
Turkey Karate 2021
World Karate Federation (Instagram)

The European Karate Championships concluded in Poreč, Croatia Sunday with Turkey dominating on both the men's and women's sides. The Turks led the standings with six golds and nine overall medals. Germany was a distant second with two golds and five total medals. But despite taking two of the five men's kumite categories behind 84 kg winner Uğur Aktaş and 60 kg champion Eray Şamdan, Turkey couldn't medal in the men's team kumite competition, which was won by host country Croatia.

Similarly, though Serap Özçelik won gold in the women's 50 kg division and Meltem Hocaoğlu took the women's over 68 kg category for Turkey, the Turks could only manage second in women's team kumite as Germany came out on top while Italy secured the women's team kata event. Turkey, meanwhile, managed to snag the men's team kata competition behind individual winner Ali Sofuoğlu.

