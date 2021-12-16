LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Reasons To Watch RUF 45 Winter Wars

one championship
Road to ONE
ONE Championship
RUF 45: Winter Wars takes place Saturday, December 18, at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The card is headlined by two “Road To ONE” heavyweight tournament quarterfinal bouts and features a full slate of mixed martial arts action leading to the main event matches.

Let’s break down the two biggest reasons why RUF 45: Winter Wars shouldn’t be missed.

Road To ONE 

The ultimate winner of the heavyweight tournament will receive a six-figure contract with ONE Championship. They will be touted as the next American star in the organization and deepen the talent pool in a growing heavyweight division.

The tournament has been an electric affair so far, with no matchup going to the judges' table. And the two quarterfinal bouts of Cameron Chism-Brungard vs. Eduardo Perez and Terrance Jean-Jacques vs. Michael Quintero are guaranteed to continue the nonstop action.

There is nothing quite like heavyweight bouts – the thudding sounds of the athletes’ raw power echoing throughout the venue. These four men are three matches away from using that power to score a life-altering contract, so fans should expect the exciting finishes to continue even as the tournament gets more difficult for the combatants.

One of these men may win the entire tournament and be catapulted onto the global stage, and, at RUF 45: Winter Wars, fans have a unique chance to get to see them in action before their potential leap into ONE’s dynamic heavyweight roster.

More Prospects 

Fourteen additional bouts will take place before the “Road To ONE” tournament continues, with 28 developing martial artists looking to gain experience in one of the most respected promotions in the Southwestern United States.

The event will allow fans to witness the start of these fighters’ journeys and see the emergence of the next wave of talent from around the area. Each athlete will be looking to impress and grab the attention of a larger audience, so fans can be sure that they will leave everything on the mat at the end of the night.

RUF 45: Winter Wars could be a great holiday treat to enjoy at a low cost. Sixteen total mixed martial arts contests will allow you to whet your appetite for the sport while taking in some wild action in Arizona.

If you are in the Phoenix area, tickets are still available for the event via the Celebrity Theatre website and box office.

The event will air on pay-per-view, live on December 18, on the RUF Nation website. Access can be purchased on their website.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

Martial Arts – Muscle Inflammation as a Frequent Occurrence

fitness
Tim Kennedy Fitness
blackbeltmag.com / Tim Kennedy
Muscle inflammation is a natural immunological reaction of the organism which happens if we expose the body to a physical activity that is more intense than what it is used to. During this action, the muscle goes through a certain amount of stress and the level of acidity increases. Muscular microdamages occur during this physiological process and the body activates its defense mechanism in order to repair those damages. The inflammation usually happens 24-48 hours after training. It is manifested via feelings of pain, tightness and stiffness of the muscle.
Keep Reading Show less

Some Issues to Consider Regarding Olympic Karate

karate
Some Issues to Consider Regarding Olympic Karate
Photo by A.Ricardo/Shutterstock.com

That was it? That was why we put up with scheming, conniving and tantrum throwing for four decades? Karate’s first Olympic medal is awarded to a “winner” who wound up flat on his back, semiconscious because his opponent kicked too hard. Sometimes irony gets served up in excess.

If you ever had a goal and started working feverishly on it, obsessing over it until the goal became more important than the reasons you had to take up the task in the beginning, you have an idea of how Olympic karate evolved. The original reason for working to make karate an Olympic sport was it supposedly would make karate more popular, which would result in more paying customers coming to every dojo — and lead to elevated status for the karate leaders who were dedicated to the task.

Keep Reading Show less

Paul vs Woodley II - The Fight For Redemption

mma
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
images.daznservices.com / Amanda Westcott / Showtime
Tyron Woodley's prayers have been answered as the fight gods granted him a second shot at Jake Paul. A fight between Paul and Tommy Fury was originally scheduled for December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Florida, but Fury was forced to withdraw from the fight because of a chest infection and a broken rib.
Keep Reading Show less