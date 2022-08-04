Martial Artist Captures Alleged Perpetrator of Assault on NYC Street
Ro Malabanan, a boxing coach and Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under the legendary Marcelo Garcia, said he witnessed a man sucker punch a construction worker in the face on a Manhattan street and then start to walk away. After checking to see if the worker was hurt, Malabanan proceeded to apprehend the alleged attacker.
As Malabanan explained to local NBC news, he jumped on the suspect's back locking his hands up high in a jiu jitsu seat belt position then dragged him to the ground. Video Malabanan posted to his Instagram account show him and two other good Samaritans sitting on the suspect pinning him face down until police arrived to take him into custody. Malabanan can be heard chiding the man not to punch people in the face for no reason.
- Producer of Ip Man Kung Fu Movies Announces Bid for Hong Kong ... ›
- Heavyweight Kickboxer Reportedly Dies from COVID-19 - Black Belt ... ›
- News 2022 - Black Belt Magazine ›