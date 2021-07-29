ONE Championship's Ritu Phogat Visits Little India

Ritu Phogat
Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat is one of the most promising up-and-coming talents in ONE Championship, and the Indian star will make her return to the Circle on Friday, July 30, at ONE: Battleground.

As a representative of one of India's most famous wrestling families, Phogat has showcased her grappling on the global stage to get her career started off on the right foot. She sharpens her tools at Evolve MMA and continues to display her growing skillset in each contest.

However, Phogat suffered her first defeat in her last bout against Bi Nguyen. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist dropped the bout by split decision in a contest she thought she did enough to win.

That is what makes her return so intriguing. In her mixed martial arts career, it is the first time that she has faced this adversity. How will she look in her first bout back following a loss? Will she be more determined to put on a dominant performance against China's Lin Heqin?

The mental side of mixed martial arts is far greater than the physical. Athletes who had all the tools to become a World Champion have folded when faced with adversity, and this will be our first chance to see how Phogat responds.

If she is feeling the pressure, she is not showing it just yet.

Enjoy this video, courtesy of ONE, where Phogat takes time to visit Little India ahead of her return bout in Singapore at ONE: Battleground.

ONE: Battleground airs on Friday, July 30, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Bleacher Report, Bleacher Report YouTube, and the Bleacher Report app.

Ritu Phogat TAKES ON Little India 🇮🇳 | Journey To ONE: BATTLEGROUND

Before Indian wrestling sensation Ritu Phogat squares off with Chinese warrior Lin Heqin at ONE: BATTLEGROUND, catch a glimpse into a day in the life of "The...
