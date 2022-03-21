LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Riot Erupts at Glory 80 Kickboxing Show

news
Riot
www.planetsport.com / Planet Sport
Chaos erupted as fans began to riot during the co-main event of the Glory 80 kickboxing show Saturday in Hasselt, Belgium forcing the cancellation of that fight and the main event. Polish heavyweight Arkadiusz Wrzosek had just scored a spectacular second round knockdown with a jumping knee strike against Moroccan-Dutch opponent Badr Hari when, between rounds, fans began fighting and hurling chairs across the arena.

One observer reported the fights were between Polish and Moroccan fans, many of whom were shirtless, while announcer Todd Grisham characterized the rioters as "soccer hooligans." As the mayhem got worse, officials were forced to cancel the final round of the Wrzosek-Hari bout, a rematch of a fight Wrzosek won in 2021 on a last ditch head kick comeback, as well as the scheduled main event between Jamal Ben Saddik and Levi Rigters. Prior to the riot, Glory women's super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest defended her title by fifth round TKO over Manazo Kobayashi.

World Martial Arts Community Responds to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine!

news
Ukrainian soldiers
www.atlanticcouncil.org

Artem Priymenko had a bright future ahead of him in the martial arts world. Having been described as one of the most promising young martial artists in Ukraine, Priymenko captured the country’s 16-and-under championship in sambo in 2021, then went on to qualify for the national team and the upcoming world cup competitions. With Ukraine being one of world’s foremost producers of sambo talent and with the sport recently gaining recognition from the International Olympic Committee, not to mention being a breeding ground for MMA champions, Priymenko’s future seemed limitless. But that’s all gone now.

Aspinall Submits Volkov at UFC London

ufc
Aspinall
Photo: Getty Images / https://www.bbc.com/sport/live/mixed-martial-arts/60173363
Britain's Tom Aspinall put on a show for the home crowd Saturday as he dismantled Alexander Volkov submitting him in the first round of the UFC Fight Night 204 main event from London, England. Aspinall came in to raucous cheers while Volkov, from Russia, was booed mercilessly. Whether Volkov would even be able fight due to the political situation was in doubt for a while and the drama may have taken some toll on him as he never seemed to find his footing in the bout.
For Self-Defense, Your Primary Hand Must Be Ready for Action!

self defense
Military
Jim Wagner
As a martial artist, you should never have any object in your primary hand while standing or walking in a potentially hostile environment. What is your primary hand? Allow me to explain.
