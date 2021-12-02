LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Eersel, Murtazaev Out For Respect At ONE Winter Warriors

cdn.onefc.com
The final month of 2021 will get underway for ONE Championship with a ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship clash at ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3.

Reigning king Regian “The Immortal” Eersel will step inside the Circle to defend his crown against Islam Murtazaev in the evening’s main event where both men have something to prove.

Eersel enters the battle supremely confident and eager to earn the respect he feels he is not getting. “The Immortal” not only wants to retain his title successfully but to do so in a manner that sends shockwaves through the kickboxing world and earns him global respect.

But the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion has been nothing short of spectacular on the global stage. He is a perfect 5-0 in ONE competition and has put together three stunning performances in World Title bouts along the way.

Still, Eersel feels he is not getting the attention he deserves, and it has motivated him to seek a finish at ONE: Winter Warriors.

But Murtazaev does not believe he is worthy of such praise. The Russian has played down Eersel’s dominant ONE victories and plans to add the Surinamese striker to his long list of highlight finishes.

Murtazaev wants to make a name for himself as well, and defeating Eersel will accomplish that feat by sending him to the top of the mountain.

With both men entering with a motivation to finish the other in impressive fashion, fans should expect an all-out war when the bell rings. This World Title main event will be the perfect start to December.

ONE: Winter Warriors airs live and free across all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, December 3, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

