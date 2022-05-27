Reece McLaren Says 'I'm Bringing War' To ONE 158

ONE Championship's flyweight division is packed with talent, and one of its top stars, Reece McLaren, will step back inside the Circle on Friday, June 3, at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen.
McLaren, the #5-ranked contender in the division, takes on rising Chinese star Xie Wei in a bid to strengthen their claim as a top contender.
"I'm bringing war. That's all I can really say," said McLaren.
The war that he is bringing will come from a new gym. The Aussie recently made the switch to train under John Wayne Parr at Boonchu Gym.
The 30-year-old has used his stellar ground game to pick up eight submissions in his career, but the switch to Boonchu will help round out his striking skills and make him a dangerous athlete anywhere the action may go.
Under Parr's direction, McLaren is as confident as ever. With a career-defining camp nearly complete, "Lightning" is chomping at the bit to get back inside the Circle and show the world what he is capable of doing.
My training, man, I swear, it's just that I'm feeling different. I'm feeling incredibly thankful and fit and grateful," said McLaren.
"Now I'm just excited. Everything at the moment is lining up. I'm just ready, man."
McLaren credits Parr's contagious positive energy for making the camp so enjoyable. And he will need every tool in his arsenal to stop Xie Wei at ONE 158.
The Chinese talent is on a three-bout winning streak, and he has won each of those by KO/TKO. The 25-year-old athlete will be attempting to steal McLaren's spot in the official ONE athlete rankings and begin his own climb to the top.
But McLaren has plans to stifle the youngster and inch closer to the ONE Flyweight World Championship, currently held by Adriano Moraes. The Aussie has seen him compete against the other contenders currently ranked and feels he should be near a shot as a fresh-faced title challenger.
"I feel if I get a good two wins, my name has to be up there," said McLaren.
"I don't see anyone in the top five that he hasn't fought already. So I'm the one name he hasn't fought."
The first step is defeating "The Hunter." And with their aggressive styles colliding inside the Circle, McLaren guarantees fans that they will see a finish in this flyweight collision.
The radiating confidence from the 30-year-old has him prepared for an all-out war.
"Man, sit down, judges. You ain't going to be needed," said McLaren.
ONE 158 airs live and free on watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 3, at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT.
