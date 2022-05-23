Action-Packed Recap of ONE 157

ONE Championship was back inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, May 20, for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot.
Two World Championship main events headlined with one champion defending and one challenger ushering in a new era. The 13-bout event satisfied the needs of all martial arts fans with bouts across Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and mixed martial arts.
Check out all of the action from the exciting event with this recap of ONE 157.
Petchmorakot Petchyindee was put under pressure from the outset of the ONE 157 main event as Jimmy Vienot came out of the gate with aggression. The French challenger looked strong early and looked to have won the opening two rounds.
In the third round, Petchmorakot began marching forward in his trademark style and worked himself back in the match. In the fourth round, he scored a knockdown on his challenger that swung the contest in his favor.
After a competitive final frame, the tightly contested bout could have gone either direction. Petchmorakot got his hand raised by split decision to retain the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship.
The exciting five-round war continued building the Thai’s resume as the world’s best featherweight, but Vienot’s performance showed that a challenger was right there nipping at his heels. A future rematch could be electric.
Full Card
Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Joseph Lasiri
Lasiri Winner by TKO
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith
Rodtang Winner by Unanimous Decision
Garry Tonon vs. Tye Ruotolo
Ruotolo Winner by Submission
Shinya Aoki vs. Kade Ruotolo
Ruotolo Winner by Unanimous Decision
Josue Cruz vs. Walter Goncalves
Goncalves Winner by Knockout
Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Taiki Naito
Superlek Winner by Unanimous Decision
Savvas Michael vs. Amir Naseri
Michael Winner by Unanimous Decision
Asha Roka vs. Alyse Anderson
Anderson Winner by Submission
Davit Kiria vs. Mohammed Boutasaa
Boutassa Winner By Unanimous Decision
Nat Jaroonsak vs. Zeba Bano
Wondergirl Winner By Submission
Sherzod Kabutov vs. Denis Puric
Kabutov Winner By Unanimous Decision
Elipitua Siregar vs. Robin Catalan
Siregar Winner By Submission
In the co-main event, Joseph Lasiri did the unthinkable and completed one of the most incredible upsets of the year when he left Prajanchai PK.Saenchai on the stool between the third and fourth rounds. Lasiri connected early and often and even opened a cut on the Thai champion’s face. Unable to come out for the fourth round, Lasiri became Italy’s first ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion.
The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals took place, and the favorites held serve on the main card as Rodtang Jitmaungnon and Walter Goncalves dominated their opposition. On the lead card, Superlek Kiatmoo9 looked outstanding against Taiki Naito, while Savvas Michael cruised to victory over Amir Naseri.
The Ruotolo Brothers debuted in two exciting submission contests. Kade met Shinya Aoki and got a decision nod over the Japanese star with several submission attempts, but it was Tye who stole the show. Against multiple-time grappling World Champion Garry Tonon, Tye found a way to submit him in under two minutes to shock the world.
Alyse Anderson got her first win in ONE with an impressive first-round triangle over Asha Roka. The American felt the power of the Indian talent, but once the match was on the ground, it was completely under her control. Anderson was diligent but quick on the mat and seized the first opportunity presented to her to move back into the hunt at atomweight.
Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak made her mixed martial arts debut against Zeba Bano and looked the part of a future contender. Wondergirl’s striking did not even need to come into play as the Thai star took the bout to the canvas and secured an armbar finish in the first round. In her post-match interview, Wondergirl put the strawweight division on notice that she is coming for everybody.
