Action-Packed Recap of ONE 157

one championship
Petchmorakot Petchyindee
ONE Championship

Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 157

ONE Championship was back inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, May 20, for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot.

Two World Championship main events headlined with one champion defending and one challenger ushering in a new era. The 13-bout event satisfied the needs of all martial arts fans with bouts across Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and mixed martial arts.

Check out all of the action from the exciting event with this recap of ONE 157.

Main Event: Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jimmy Vienot

Main Event

Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jimmy Vienot

Petchmorakot Winner by Split Decision

Round 5 - 3:00

Petchmorakot Petchyindee was put under pressure from the outset of the ONE 157 main event as Jimmy Vienot came out of the gate with aggression. The French challenger looked strong early and looked to have won the opening two rounds.

In the third round, Petchmorakot began marching forward in his trademark style and worked himself back in the match. In the fourth round, he scored a knockdown on his challenger that swung the contest in his favor.

After a competitive final frame, the tightly contested bout could have gone either direction. Petchmorakot got his hand raised by split decision to retain the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship.

The exciting five-round war continued building the Thai’s resume as the world’s best featherweight, but Vienot’s performance showed that a challenger was right there nipping at his heels. A future rematch could be electric.

Full Card

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Joseph Lasiri

Lasiri Winner by TKO

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith

Rodtang Winner by Unanimous Decision

Garry Tonon vs. Tye Ruotolo

Ruotolo Winner by Submission

Shinya Aoki vs. Kade Ruotolo

Ruotolo Winner by Unanimous Decision

Josue Cruz vs. Walter Goncalves

Goncalves Winner by Knockout

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Taiki Naito

Superlek Winner by Unanimous Decision

Savvas Michael vs. Amir Naseri

Michael Winner by Unanimous Decision

Asha Roka vs. Alyse Anderson

Anderson Winner by Submission

Davit Kiria vs. Mohammed Boutasaa

Boutassa Winner By Unanimous Decision

Nat Jaroonsak vs. Zeba Bano

Wondergirl Winner By Submission

Sherzod Kabutov vs. Denis Puric

Kabutov Winner By Unanimous Decision

Elipitua Siregar vs. Robin Catalan

Siregar Winner By Submission

In the co-main event, Joseph Lasiri did the unthinkable and completed one of the most incredible upsets of the year when he left Prajanchai PK.Saenchai on the stool between the third and fourth rounds. Lasiri connected early and often and even opened a cut on the Thai champion’s face. Unable to come out for the fourth round, Lasiri became Italy’s first ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion.

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals took place, and the favorites held serve on the main card as Rodtang Jitmaungnon and Walter Goncalves dominated their opposition. On the lead card, Superlek Kiatmoo9 looked outstanding against Taiki Naito, while Savvas Michael cruised to victory over Amir Naseri.

The Ruotolo Brothers debuted in two exciting submission contests. Kade met Shinya Aoki and got a decision nod over the Japanese star with several submission attempts, but it was Tye who stole the show. Against multiple-time grappling World Champion Garry Tonon, Tye found a way to submit him in under two minutes to shock the world.

Alyse Anderson got her first win in ONE with an impressive first-round triangle over Asha Roka. The American felt the power of the Indian talent, but once the match was on the ground, it was completely under her control. Anderson was diligent but quick on the mat and seized the first opportunity presented to her to move back into the hunt at atomweight.

Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak made her mixed martial arts debut against Zeba Bano and looked the part of a future contender. Wondergirl’s striking did not even need to come into play as the Thai star took the bout to the canvas and secured an armbar finish in the first round. In her post-match interview, Wondergirl put the strawweight division on notice that she is coming for everybody.

