Sport Karate Legend Raymond Daniels Announces MMA Free Agency
Raymond "The Real Deal" Daniels, arguably the greatest point fighter of all time and Bellator Kickboxing welterweight champion, announced on Thursday that his contract with Bellator has expired. The free agent has defeated his last three mixed martial arts opponents and is now considering resigning with Bellator or taking his talents to another promotion. Based on the tagging in his Instagram post, major organizations like the UFC and ONE Championship are being considered to land the sport karate icon.
Daniels has connections to each of these entities, as he just helped Gilbert Burns prepare for his win against karate-style fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at UFC 264 and his wife Colbey Northcutt Daniels is under contract with ONE Championship. Wherever Daniels ends up, his next match will be a must-see bout due to his flashy style of world-class striking that features jump-spinning kicks and unbelievable knockouts.
Raymond Daniels Instagram Announcement:
Special thanks to Mallory Woods of SportMartialArts.com for bringing this news to Black Belt Magazine's attention.
