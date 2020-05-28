Your essential protein cookie

Munk Pack Protein cookies are a perfect on-the-go or post-workout snack that helps keep you full, provides nutrients you need, and also lets you enjoy a sweet treat without feeling the guilt

Life get's busy as a martial artist and sometimes its hard to get all the important nutrients our body needs for optimal health. We recently tried a brand called Munk Pack and they offer protein cookies and keto bars in a variety of flavors, all of which we tried so far are delicious and don't have that "cardboard" taste.

Munk Pack cookies are large and thick and they're seriously high in calories, but that's the point. Each Munk Pack cookie packs 360 calories. As for the protein? They have 18 grams each — that's approximately 22% of the daily protein needs for the average person based on a 2,000 calorie per day diet.

A single cookie also has 21% of your daily needed fiber and carbs, there are 12% of those too, which is impressively low given the other stats.

I've eaten these cookies after workouts, before workouts, and during workouts, that's how delicious they are! Our personal favorite is the Double Dark Chocolate.

product review
Queen of All Moves

Do you want to maximize your self defense skills? Learn the game of combat chess and most importantly the queen of all moves.

Allow me to intercept those who would object to the title of this article. I'm not claiming that there's a secret move, shortcut or hack that will give you the edge in any fight. Even if there was an ultimate weapon or strategy, you likely would avoid it because you
jeet kune do

Learn the "Dirty Bird" Self-Defense Technique From 52 Blocks!

By now, you've probably heard all about 52 Blocks — especially because we featured the martial art and its most visible proponent Professor Mo, aka Mahaliel Bethea, on the cover of our magazine last year. Just in case you haven't, know that 52 Blocks is a self-defense system that was spread in American prisons but that actually originated in Africa, according to Professor Mo. That's the reason we titled our June/July 2019 cover story with him "Art of Africa, Not Art of Incarceration."

Combatives

The perfect water bottle partner

Looking for an all-around reusable water bottle? H2O might be something you should consider!

The half a gallon (2.2L for you metric people) is the perfect amount to take with you to your training session and keep you hydrated the whole time. It will also keep your water nice crisp and cold with it's think 5mm Neoprene insulation, oh and did we say it has a built in phone holder for you to not having to worry about keeping your phone on the floor and being stepped on, but it does not stop there, it also has a slot for your cards and another place to hold your keys! Yup, your phone slides right into a small sleeve on the side of the bottle and keeps it nicely tucked away! The bottle is also BPA and BPS free and FDA approved Food Safe Water Gallon Jug.

These bottles come in many amazing designs and are reasonably priced at just $25.99 check them all out online at www.h20capsule.com

product review

The four vital tools to train warriors

Some years ago, one of our experts, an experienced SWAT officer, asked for a drill to control and reduce stress (specifically, the kind that that arises on a dangerous mission like a hostage rescue or raid on a terrorist safehouse). He received a simple drill on rhythmic breathing and visualization. Its essence was to inhale, stop, and exhale in four-second increments for each segment, while paying special attention to the moment when the air flow changes direction. This drill should be done during the preparation period before the stress-inducing action begins, and also on a daily basis.

The next time we met, the officer told me, "This drill changed my life." It enabled him to control his mind and the stress during missions, be more focused, and function much better.

Imagine, after over 15 years in the unit, a simple breathing exercise changed his life.

Krav Maga
