Ebb and Flow: Being a Professional Athlete (martial arts edition)

sport karate
Sammy Smith
Century Martial Arts
Ever since I was four years old martial arts has grown into becoming a large part of my identity. When I first started kenpo karate, I had no idea that this would become a passion which would then turn into something my life revolves around. As I continued my training, I became more and more serious about the art and soon found myself entering competitions.


Pretty much my entire childhood revolved around competing and becoming the best sport martial arts athlete, and very little of any other activity. This type of lifestyle taught me that I needed to be focused and dedicated without any distractions if I wanted to succeed- and I was fortunate enough to learn this at a very young age. The harder I worked and the more hours I put into training, the better I would become and eventually made a name for myself. This process and the recognition I was getting became addictive and I just wanted to keep reaching my fullest potential.

Sammy Smith Karate Young

Sammy Smith

But it's not all pretty and full of sunshine when you're trying to become one of the best. There were a lot of times throughout my training sessions where I'd go through injuries, mental blocks, and plenty of insecurity. I'd get so furious and annoyed at times that I would want to give up. But that was the true testament of a champion because a champion never gives up until their point is made. However, I found out throughout the years of competing that I would continue to fight this battle of an "ebb and flow." There were times I felt like I was on top; unstoppable, and winning everything, and there were other times that I felt like I should just "throw in the towel." And to be honest, I feel like every great athlete in any sport goes through these waves and it's all part of the journey. The more you become invested in something, the more you emotionally attach yourself to the outcome.

Sammy Smith Nunchucks

century martial arts

If you experience an "ebb" or lower point, it's going to impact you even harder because of the dedication. This poses a mental challenge that many great athletes must learn to deal with when competitions or practices don't always go their way. Being a professional martial artist, I've learned to overcome those negative emotions and recycle them into positive motivation to make sure I stay at the top.

Why Is It Important to Eat Before martial arts or MMA training?

nutrition
Nutrition
cdn.pixabay.com Dbreen
Eating before your martial arts training is just as important as wearing your Gi. Unfortunately, there is a myth that eating before your workout will hamper your training. As I said, it is a myth. Training on an empty stomach is like driving your car further than the gas you have in the tank. Exactly, you can't.
Chatri Sityodtong Reacts To Superbon's Title-Winning KO, Wishes Petrosyan Well

one championship
Chatri Sityodtong
www.onefc.com One Championship

Chatri Sityodtong Teases ONE Championship's North American Broadcast Plans

ONE Championship crowned its first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion last week when Superbon completed the Knockout of the Year when he put Giorgio Petrosyan, the greatest of all-time, out cold on the mat at ONE: First Strike.

The result left ONE Co-Founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in awe as well, and the leader of Asia's largest sports media property took to social media to ruminate on the two amazing athletes who gave fans one of the most memorable moments in 2021.

Calls For Lee County to Become Bruce Lee County

news
Bruce Lee
images.squarespace-cdn.com Creator: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy | Credit: AlamyCopyright: © Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy

Bruce Lee

A campaign has begun on the petition website change.org to change the name of Lee County, Fla. to "Bruce Lee County." The area was originally named after the civil war general, Robert E. Lee. But now a movement has been started by a group of local artists known as Artsemble Underground which, according to an NBC News report, is owned by Brian Weaver who said living in a county named after a confederate general does not make him proud.
