PFL Playoffs Start with Four Decisions

The Professional Fighters League kicked off their playoffs with four mostly uneventful bouts Friday from Hollywood, Florida. Though the PFL's format rewards fighters who finish their opponents in regular season bouts with extra points in the standings, there are no such inducements in the postseason. And with a $1 million prize on the line for winning your division, fighters seemed less inclined to take chances now that they're in the playoffs.

The evening's main event saw defending PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III take down and control UFC and Bellator veteran Rory MacDonald for three rounds to win an easy unanimous decision. He'll face 2018 champion Magomed Magomedkerimov, who also won a unanimous decision by taking down and controlling Sadibou Sy for three rounds, in the finals. The lightweights saw Loik Radzhabov and Alex Martinez engage in a lively, fast-paced grappling battle with Radzhabov coming out on top by decision. In the finals he'll meet Raush Manfio who took a controversial decision over Clay Collard. Collard seemed to win the first two rounds only to have all three judges go against him.

In a White Belt Minute

A lot can happen in a White Belt Minute… some good, some bad, but all 100% worth every moment of struggle.

Things can go from bad to worse. You escape the choke just to be viciously arm-barred. Don't even get me started on that camouflaged kimura grip. You think you are passing guard, but you don't close your elbows tight enough, and then suddenly your shoulder is going the other direction, and your body is not in your control any longer.

You think you are finally getting somewhere, then quickly lose it all, in a White Belt Minute.

Dallas Liu, Sport Karate Champ, Cast in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Originally reported by SportMartialArts.com via Looper.com and Netflix, former NASKA and ISKA world champion Dallas Liu will appear as Zuko in a live-action rendition of the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The young star has numerous other acting credits including work on Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is scheduled for release on September 3rd. As Zuko, Liu will be a master of the art of "firebending", born as a prince in the "Fire Nation Royal Family".

As a sport karate competitor, Liu was a dominant force in the youth division for several seasons. He won titles consistently with his extreme routines, both empty-handed and while wielding a bo, as well as his traditional sword kata. The prodigy collected a number of NASKA overall grand championships, including major wins at the U.S. Open and Diamond Nationals. He started competing on the national circuit as a student from Chozen Martial Arts in California, and would go on to represent Team All Stars.

The Sabaki Revolution

In Japanese, sabaki means "to work with energy efficiently." It's a state of being that expresses strength coupled with ease and grace. My father Joko Ninomiya, the founder and grandmaster of enshin karate, created the Sabaki Challenge, a tournament designed to highlight this intelligent system of working with an opponent's force, which often involves taking advantage of circles and leverage. Sabaki is not a martial art per se; rather, it's a traditional idea that's open to evolution and reinterpretation — and that just might precipitate a revolution in the fighting arts.

