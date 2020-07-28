Loren Mack Joins World’s Most Innovative, Fastest Growing League In PFL

Loren Mack Joins World's Most Innovative, Fastest Growing League In PFL

The Professional Fighters League has added a globally-recognizable figure to the executive team in Loren Mack.

Mack, who has experience working with the UFC and ONE Championship, joins PFL in the role of Vice President of Corporate Communications.

"As the most innovative and fastest growing league in the world, the PFL continues to expand to a global scale," said Peter Murray, Chief Executive Officer of PFL. "Loren Mack brings a wealth of experience and drive to the top executive management team within the PFL organization."

Mack started his career with the UFC, developing and implementing the public relations strategy for the promotion. He was also instrumental during the UFC's early stages in helping the company expand to what it is today by organizing marketing events and partnerships with the most recognizable media outlets in the world.

From there, Mack's expertise played the key role in pushing ONE Championship to reach its biggest headlines ever both locally and internationally, along with helping develop the brand.


Mack also held the title of Director of Communications for the largest media organization in Indonesia, BeritaSatu Media Holdings, for two years. While there, he helped elevate the company by directing their commercialization and launching new media products in both television and events.

Currently, Mack is finishing work on his Doctor of Philosophy in Public Affairs at UNLV.

"Having been in this profession for over 15 years, I am thrilled to be joining an executive team like the one compiled for PFL," Mack said. "This is a tremendous opportunity and I am ready to start working with their roster filled with world-class athletes for the most innovative and fastest growing league."

Heading the PFL executive team is Peter Murray, the Chief Executive Officer. Murray is considered by many to be the most seasoned executive to step into the world of combat sports, offering his knowledge through an extensive history in media and sports that is second to none.

Created in 2012, the PFL debuted its inaugural season in 2018, crowning six winners in six different weight classes. All six were awarded $1 million each.

The PFL signed a multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast live events on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. They also have an international distribution deal that brings them into 160 countries.

Read the full press release here.

Related Articles Around the Web
professional fighters league
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

12 Rules for Training, Part 2

www.teamplusone.com

In the November/December 2019 issue of MASuccess, I presented the first six of my 12 rules for training. Here, I'll discuss the remaining six rules.

7. Embrace Fatigue

As legendary pro-football coach Vince Lombardi once said, "Fatigue makes cowards of us all." Rarely do we perform as well when we become fatigued.

Keep Reading Show less
martial arts schools

Martial Arts 101: Introduction to Silat

Roughly speaking, silat means "skill for fighting." There are hundreds of styles of silat, most of which are found in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, southern Thailand and the southern Philippines. Common to all these styles is a combat-oriented ideology and the use of weaponry.

In Indonesia, there are numerous forms of pencak silat (also spelled pentjak silat), as well as many kinds of kuntao, a type of Chinese boxing that bears many similarities to silat and is found primarily within Chinese communities in Indonesia. There are also many systems that blend pencak silat and kuntao.

Victor deThouars, master of pencak silat soempat.

Silat techniques vary greatly, from the low ground-fighting postures of harimau (tiger) silat to the high-flying throws of madi silat. One particularly vicious madi throw involves controlling your opponent's head, leaping into the air and using your bodyweight to yank him off his feet as your knee slams into his spine.

Learn silat in your own home! Let Black Belt Hall of Famer Burton Richardson guide you.

A typical harimau takedown entails coming in low against an opponent's punch, capturing his foot with your foot, and forcing his knee outward with a strike or grab to effect the takedown.

The karambit knife, commonly taught in silat.

Rikeson silat focuses primarily on nerve strikes, while cipecut silat makes extensive use of the practitioner's sarong for throwing and controlling the opponent.

A rikeson stylist might take an opponent down with a finger-thrust attack to the nerves situated in the crease between the upper leg and torso.

A cipecut practitioner might deflect an attack with his sarong, then wrap it around the opponent's head, using the improved leverage to yank him to the ground.

Paul deThouars, master of bukti negara silat.

Bukti negara silat, as developed by Paul deThouars, relies on a sophisticated leverage system to achieve almost effortless throws.

—Terry H. Gibson

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
silat
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter