Product Review - The perfect tool for the perfect core workout – Bear Blocks

We martial artists all know that one of the key strengths comes from our core. And one of the simplest yet very effective workouts is the Plank, it works your whole. But did you know that doing a conventional plank can actually hurt us? You may wonder in what way exactly. There are 8 small bones and 5 complex ligament structures in the wrist. A traditional plank position compresses the wrist bones and strains the ligaments because of the acute angle the position requires. Doing a 1 minute plank in this position might be okay, but trying to do, for example, a 6 minute body weight routine from this position will lead to wrist pain, fatigue, and possibly injuries.

Of course, the stress on the bones and ligaments is intensified by the weight of the athlete. In addition, the motion of pushing up and down during exercise can actually add to the strain.

​So, what's the solution to this?

Bear Blocks have developed a small yet incredibly effective tool that will aid you in not straining your wrist. By forcing the hand to angle downwards by just 20 degrees allows the wrist to be in a more comfortable position. By gripping the underside of the blocks the palm is guided into a downward angle even if the heal of your hand is on the flat base at the back of the block.

The Bear Block is not only good for a plank, but for many exercises. So why hurt and strain our wrists in the first place? It's not worth the potential outcome. Give Bear Blocks a try and if you don't see a difference, they will get you a refund! Learn more at www.bearblocks.com

workouts
THE THREE PILLARS OF MENTAL TRAINING & CONDITIONING

If your mind is the captain, your body is the airplane. Educating the pilot and training them to fly during emergencies and make the correct decisions under stress is the most important job that any airline or Air Force flight school can do. As with driving, most airplane crashes and accidents that occur are due to human (pilot) error rather than mechanical failure.

It's easy to be happy when you are healthy and successful. But how do you respond in times of trouble? How do you deal with disappointment, failure and defeats?

Though we (the writers) originally came from the world of martial arts, training of military units/special forces and dealing with violence and combat, we also have academic backgrounds and like you, we live in a world where not every confrontation is violent or physical.

Every confrontation has mental components. Every day, throughout the day, we have lots of these small and stressful nonphysical conflicts, from those annoying ones with the mother in-low who invited the family to dinner on a busy night, to the neighbor who's blocking our car in for the third time this week, to the boss who is either openly hostile, or, on the other end of the spectrum, entirely too amorous.

To withstand any kind of conflict, you need mental resources. We all know that to win a street fight, overcome a criminal has who invaded our home, be victorious in the battlefield, or just finish a strenuous training session or competition one must call upon mental capabilities like perseverance, controlled aggression, determination, courage and focus. Giving up is definitely not an option. Those capabilities are in addition, or even the base of, the physical and technical components that should be used to prevail those ordeals. So in the daily life of a modern human, it is important for you to train your mind so you'll be able to function at your peak during a meeting with your employees, a family gathering with people who may criticize your thoughts and way of life, or (if you are a student) during stressful exams.

Have you ever asked yourself, "Am I controlling my mind or does it control me?" This is an excellent question to ask yourself when you find yourself with sweaty palms, a racing heard, and legs twitching nonstop. You've probably felt some of these side effects of nervous energy at one point in your life, whether it was before a big competition, during your presentation at an important company meeting, or when you stepped up to ask that special someone to prom. Trying to control your mind probably felt like trying to reign in the prize bull at a Texas rodeo. What can you do about this wild mind?

There are three pillars of mental training that we teach special forces, LEOs, corporate managers, KMG trainees and warriors. These are the same as those we should teach also martial artists, and students of all ages. They are:

  • Combat Mindset – Developing courage, determination, and controlled aggression and enthusiasm alike.
  • Focus and Concertation – Recruiting and channeling all the mental (and physical) resources to do the mission. The mission can be staying still and paying attention to breathing, or dealing with multiple attackers while defending the self and others.
  • Relaxation and Defusing of Destructive Emotions – Examples of destructive emotions are fear, frustration, anger, anxiety, and hate. Instead, focus on relaxing the muscles and mind.

It's simple (analogical to training techniques in martial arts or realistic self-defense system like Krav Maga): You need to get the tools and knowledge for taming and harnessing the wild mind. Then, through a specific mental training regime, you'll be able to perform much better during all missions, jobs and duties. Eventually, after much training, you'll reach a point where these things will be done effortlessly, with the best possible self-control and maximum attention, while applying the needed mental resources with minimal stress and exertion.

This blog and pictures are taken from the newly published book "Combat Mindset and Fighting Stress"

About the authors:

Master Eyal Yanilov

Master Eyal Yanilov

www.maxkravmaga.com

Eyal Yanilov has been teaching and training Krav Maga for over 45 years. For 20 years he was the closest assistant and right hand of Imi Sde-Or (Lichtenfeld), the founder of Krav Maga.

Since 1984, Eyal has developed and turned Krav Maga into an integrated technical and tactical system, and prepared its modern curriculum. Eyal educated the first generation of KM instructors throughout the world, including in the USA, and has been the driving force behind the dissemination of Krav Maga in the world. Master Yanilov is the Head Instructor and President of Krav Maga Global (KMG), active in over 60 countries. Eyal was educated as an Electrical Engineer.

Ole Boe, Ph.D.

Ole was responsible for developing the Norwegian Military Academy's concept of stress management, preparing officers both physically and mentally for combat. Ole holds a Ph.D. in cognitive psychology and serves as a University Professor in Oslo. Ole became a Krav Maga instructor under Eyal Yanilov in 1998. He is currently an Expert Level 3 and a member of KMG´s International Team.

KMG, or Krav Maga Global, is the leading provider of training in Krav Maga, fighting skills and 3rd-party protection. KMG's way is an integrated system of mental, technical, tactical-strategical and physical preparation of avoiding, preventing, de-escalating and dealing with both violent and non-violent conflicts.

Eyal Yanilov

Cris "Cyborg" Justino

She Fights Like a Machine, But Cris Justino Is a Mixed Martial Artist to the Core!

Cris "Cyborg" Justino bears a nickname that's become synonymous with the mixed martial arts — mostly because of her impressive 22-2 record, with 18 of those victories having come by way of TKO. Her last dominating win, over muay Thai expert and former Bellator champion Julia Budd, led the Brazilian to an MMA milestone the likes of which no fighter, male or female, has ever achieved:Justino has been a featherweight champion in not one, not two, not three but four of the largest MMA promotions in the world. For the record, those promotions are Strikeforce, Invicta, the UFC and Bellator MMA.While the pinnacle of her fame comes from her time in the cage, she was eager to talk to Black Belt about the lesser-known facets of her career. That's because her fight life spans several styles of martial combat, and the details shed some light on how she's developed the skills that enable her to dismantle her opponents the way she does.


Keep Reading Show less
mma

The Coronavirus Crisis and the Martial Artist

The martial arts community draws great people from all around the world, from all disciplines. Being a martial artist fulfills a unique desire to protect yourself, your family and your friends. Martial artists are people who have physical strength and courage to do what is right.

We are warriors; we are survivors. However, during this unprecedented time, some of us are at a loss as to what to do and how we can help.

Here are four ways that you can help during the COVID-19 crisis:


Keep Reading Show less
covid19

The Phases of Being a Martial Artist - Personal Blog

My View on the Life Cycle of a Martial Artist

As I checked my cumbersome six-foot bo staff case in at the Southwest ticketing counter for a trip to teach private lessons in San Diego, the employee asked a familiar question, "Are these fishing poles?" After some small talk about the case actually containing martial arts equipment (never call it a "weapon" at the airport), he was surprised and immediately complimented my dedication for spending 15 years studying the martial arts. I left him with a "thank you sir" and began to ponder the dedication that all martial artists display, that impressed this gentleman so much. We typically begin our training in childhood, fall in love with a particular style, and some of us even make a career out of it. I believe that this life journey of a martial artist can be generalized into three phases: Introduction, Growth, and Sharing.


Keep Reading Show less
sport karate
