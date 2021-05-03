Prochazka and Chikadze Impress at UFC on ESPN 23

It was a wild UFC Fight Night main event as highly touted Czech light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka staked claim to a title shot knocking out Dominick Reyes in the second round Saturday night in Las Vegas. Prochazka's unorthodox style was on full display as he came out hands low firing punches and elbows from all angles.

But the Czech ate a big left hand in the 2nd round that left him looking for a desperation takedown. Reyes went for an arm in guillotine choke though, dropping to his back without a good angle on the hold allowing his opponent to work his head free. As they got back to their feet Prochazka relentlessly pursued Reyes, eating more punches but continuing to fire, finally launching a huge overhand right elbow that missed but spinning into a back elbow with his other arm which landed flush flattening Reyes.

Giga Chikadze also impressed in the co-main event winning his sixth straight UFC fight by slapping a roundhouse kick into Cub Swanson's liver which folded the veteran in half a minute into their featherweight bout.

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

A wooden nunchaku once owned by legendary martial arts film star Bruce Lee went for a whopping $83,200 last week at Julien's Auctions. Sold during the two day Hollywood Legends & Luminaries/Hollywood Sci-fi, Action, Fantasy and More event, the nunchaku was estimated to value around $2,000 but brought in more than 40 times that amount.

It's been reported the weapon was in the possession of Lee's student, Taky Kimura, who passed away earlier this year. Though it doesn't appear to have ever been used on film, Kimura certified the nunchaku was owned by Lee from the mid 1960s up until his death in 1973 and the actor regularly practiced with it. The highest ticket item at the auction was a Walther P5 pistol used by Sean Connery in his final appearance as superspy James Bond during the 1983 film Never Say Never Again, which sold for $106,250.

I don't know how many times I have heard from a parent or a coach that a referee had somehow made a bad call and inexplicably cost their child 1st place.

What's even worse is that I myself have been one of those coaches questioning the referee's decision and I have been positive that I was right and they were wrong. That is not to say that judging errors don't happen, but to hear most parents or coaches tell it, their competitor was completely ripped off and the judges should be taken to the parking lot and run over a few dozen times.
