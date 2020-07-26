What’s Wrong With Karate Tournaments?

Chuck Norris, Fumio Demura and Ed Parker Sound Off on Problems and Solutions

BLACK BELT: With the growth of interest in competition, there has been a lot of criticism about how tournaments are set up. What are the basic problems?

Parker: Uppermost is the fact that there are no uniform rules from one tourney to another. This is really a problem — a man could win in one tournament through one way and lose out in another.

Norris: It's getting better, but it needs improvement.

Parker: What I mean is that in one tournament, the karateka making contact by accident will be disqualified, while in another tournament, he will just get a warning.

BLACK BELT: You mean the participant must know how to control his punches in order to score with the judges?Parker: If the man is a good, skilled participant, he will have control of his weapon. Let's say in the green- and white-belt [divisions], there's accidental contact. That's understandable. But in the black- and brown-belt divisions, there shouldn't be contact, but they often have it.

Norris: The fighters ought to be disqualified because the lack of control resulting in contact means that the participant isn't qualified. It takes plenty of training before a man is ready to participate in a tournament, and this control is more difficult to develop than lack of control.

BLACK BELT: This lack of contact must make for difficult training methods. After all, karate is supposed to teach you how to arm yourself against an opponent, and if you learn to check yourself, to pull your punches, isn't it defeating your ability to strike?

Norris: First, let me say that when a fellow gets a broken nose in a tournament, or even in practice, he's liable to have a sour taste in his mouth. He might quit participating because of it. When I go to a tourney, I like to believe that I'm going to come out of it at least somewhat unscathed.

Parker: Well, there are accidents. …

Norris: Sure, but he's talking about intentional strikes. Look, when a man is pulling his punches, he's not just pulling his punch. He's got an explosive thrust there, and you know just by looking at it that he could follow through. It's that mark of control — not following through, though you could — which distinguishes the better man.

Demura: We must remember that karate as it is practiced in a tournament is a sport. Control is basic to the practice. I remember one tournament in Japan. I was hit accidentally and got two black eyes. Accidents happen there, and I've seen many men get bloody mouths and broken teeth. But this is an accident, an example of the lack of control.

BLACK BELT: But doesn't this control factor make the tournament dull to the American viewer who wants to see bloodshed?

Parker: Well, of course — if he's that guy who goes to boxing matches and yells, "Kill him!" But to the person who knows karate and understands the lack of contact and the full control, it's part of the rules.

Demura: Whenever I am a referee in a tournament, I do not hesitate to score against a man who makes contact because that is simply poor technique.

BLACK BELT: How do you train for control? When you're working with a bag, you've got to hit it.

Norris: There are practice sessions with an opponent, too. A partner can help you practice your control.

Demura: I believe that most of the injuries, at least half of them, are the judge's fault. When he sees that the blows are getting too close, he should warn the man.

Parker: We have to be aware of the entertainment value to the spectator, for sure, but this comes in part with education of the spectator. We also have to talk about the length of the tournaments. They're just too long.

Norris: All of this waiting also takes its toll on the participants.

Demura: The players get tired, and by the time of the last match, they're too tired to perform as they might have performed earlier.Parker: I've seen battles where — well, Chuck here has gone on so late that in one match, he won, not taking anything away from his technique, but he won on stamina.

Norris: But stamina is part of a man's technique. This is part of his conditioning and this waiting, the tension of planning on participating, is pretty difficult, though.

Parker: You can train a man to fight karate, but that waiting is terrible.

BLACK BELT: How many months does it take before a man is ready to take part in a tournament?

Norris: That depends. Some fellows really come up fast, learn the techniques and are advanced over their fellow students.

Parker: I would say about a year for most of them.

Norris: Some guys make it in nine months.

Parker: You start them in, but it's about another three months before you teach them how to free fight.

Norris: Yes, I suppose.

Demura: I believe in [teaching] basic sparring techniques before their green-belt competition, then after they have earned their green belt, they go on with free sparring. If you advance them too fast, you find they're pushing and shoving and it's not right.

BLACK BELT: Who makes the decisions about who should enter the tournaments?

Parker: Naturally, the sensei since he knows which students are ready. There are many schools, many dojos, where every student [is] thrown into competition. That's ridiculous. I choose the best to represent my dojos.

BLACK BELT: What are some other things that need to improve?

Parker: You've got to consider the environment of the tournament. You've got to know who is sponsoring the tournament and the rules of the sponsors. You want to know who the judges will be.

Norris: Especially if they're from a certain school and they have certain training. Frankly, I enjoy going up against a person from another school with different training methods. This is where we are really pitted against each other, and I try things which my students may know but which my opponent may not.

Parker: Let's face it — that's where the fun is. Competition is wonderful, and every player wants to get in. The tournament is important because the first incentive is the belt classification, but that soon loses its appeal. The tournament is the thing.

Demura: This last year was my first year for my tournament under the sponsorship of the University of California at Irvine, and it was really well-supported. The students loved it, and so did the spectators.

Parker: Going on the mat and facing your opponent — really trying to figure him out, outguess him — that's the beauty of it.

Norris: And there's sportsmanship there.

Parker: We used to have the players come out and meet each other cold, but now we have them meet each other before the match, when we're selecting the competitors, and it's really quite nice. When a point is scored against them, they'll say, "Oh, you lucky dog!" or "Good shot!" and that's really what it's all about.

BLACK BELT: But are tournaments really helping the participant since he may not get a chance to know his opponent, may not get a chance to get in a lucky punch? Isn't it better not to know your opponent and then, when you get on the mat, you go all-out?

Norris: The meetings and the friendliness have nothing to do with their effort on the mat. When they get to work, it's all business.

Demura: And if karate tournaments are a sport, then you must have sportsmanship.

BLACK BELT: Is there a lack of showmanship at tournaments?

Norris: To some extent, you need showmanship, but you've got to admit that interest in tournaments is growing, and since I came into the field, interest has grown at least 10 times to what it was then. And this is without any special showmanship.

Parker: He means like in boxing or in football — things like that. The thing that it needs is something I plan to introduce: a sports announcer to tell the audience what is going on.

Norris: Sounds like a good idea.

Parker: If you have a man calling the shots — like a blow-by-blow announcer on the radio, tell the audience why the fellow got this point, somebody who can speak fast enough to describe it — I think that's pretty good.

Demura: Much of the showmanship, as you call it, actually is in Japan where they have one major tournament which everybody looks forward to and where they have local eliminations. In this one tournament, there are as many as 56 different styles all being put into competition.

BLACK BELT: But they must have many different contests going on at the same time.

Norris: Sometimes they have as many as 12 contests going on at once.

Demura: But you see people are already interested in the martial arts, and they know about these tournaments.

Parker: That's what I mean about education. We have to bring the martial arts down to the level of what the American spectator is used to seeing. Now, I took some film of the International Competition, and I'm going to have four videotape cameras running at my next tournaments and have — like in football — a video playback of key plays. This will tell everyone what's happened, and the audience will be able to see the penalty and see the score.

BLACK BELT: Are there any things that could make contests more interesting?

Norris: One thing, certainly, would be to stop all of the running around the opponents do.

Parker: And penalize all of the actors in the contests. …

BLACK BELT: Actors?

Norris: That's really something to watch. They pretend that they're hit in a match, but they're not. They just want to disqualify you.

Parker: Sometimes … the guy will pretend that he's been hit and will start crying and shouting that he's hurt, but out of the side of his eyes, he's watching the judges to see if they've noticed.

Norris: One time, I saw it … a fellow acted like that and disqualiﬁed another player, but as soon as the match ended, he was back, bouncing around as if nothing had happened.

BLACK BELT: I would imagine that the choice of referees is important, referees who wouldn't fall for that.

Norris: The selection of qualiﬁed referees is important to the match. Too many referees and judges really don't have individual opinions.

Parker: Look at them, and they say one thing, and then when another judge says another thing, they change their mind. I've seen them raise one flag, look at their fellow judge, and then raise the other ﬂag and try to dismiss their ﬁrst ruling. A lot of them are just "me, too'ers."

Demura: The one who is a referee should be the highest-ranking black belt so that he knows what is going on. Unfortunately, there is too much dissension here, too many judges who don't judge fairly and accurately.

BLACK BELT: Is a "hard" judge more respected than an "easy" judge?

Norris: I don't think that's the question here. Really, a happy medium is the only answer. Too many judges are set in their ways and won't yield. For example, many judges won't score you on a front kick and reverse punch, but others will and I think they should. One of the things necessary in a useful tournament would be a set of rules which are abided by at the beginning. I also think that the man who is thinking of setting up a tournament should meet with the dojo senseis in his area and work out the terms of judging. When I set up my tournament, I received a lot of advice from Ed, here. His experience was invaluable.

Parker: You've got to ask [for] advice, and advice should be given freely. After all, even though Chuck and I may have different tournaments, I want him to succeed because when he succeeds, that increases the interest in karate and in tournaments. I know that when Chuck has a tournament, or Fumio, I want to be there and I encourage my students to go. We get together on the dates so that the tournaments don't conflict. Timing is very important in the success of a tournament. You don't want them scheduled too closely because, frankly, the audience and the students couldn't afford to go.

Demura: l agree. When I set up my first tournament at the university, I found many good answers to my questions, but I did introduce something of my own. I think you should find something which you can contribute. In the lower ranks, the green- and white-belt competitions, I set up the contests for team play. In football, baseball and other sports, it is the team, and certainly in the early stages of the participants' competition, the team method is very good.

Parker: The tournament situation is constantly evolving. I plan to have my competitions set up in rounds like in boxing. Maybe two rounds per match, about three minutes each. Whatever system is used, basic rules should be set up so that one man going to many tournaments can train and know what will bring him points and what won't. Too often, the guy goes in and then it's all over in a matter of seconds. He's either won or lost, and the audience feels cheated.

BLACK BELT: Should a man setting up a tournament start off small?

Norris: He should decide based on the number of people he thinks will participate and come to watch. Frankly, if he rents the high-school gymnasium for one night, maybe at $100, that should be sufﬁcient to start off.

Parker: Too many guys want to start at the top at a big arena. That depends, really, on where you're going to have it. What [region] are you in and how many dojos will be represented from that area?

Norris: No matter what size he starts off with, it's a big undertaking. I would rather see an overcrowded gymnasium than one big auditorium with few people.

Parker: When I started my tournaments, there were no tournaments at that time. l needed a lot of publicity and I had a large market to draw from. I spent all of $12,000 my first year. Fortunately, I broke even.

Norris: You really don't have to spend that much these days. If you're in a large area where they've had tournaments or even a small area where they've never had tournaments, you must count the contestants and then the schools in your area.

Demura: Fortunately, when I set my tournament up at the university, the expenses were taken care of. The audience were the students, and the publicity was the student newspaper.

BLACK BELT: Is there sufficient interest for more tournaments to be set up?

Parker: Definitely. I would encourage anybody to have a tournament provided they set them up with uniform rules. They should invest in valuable trophies and prizes. I know that Henry Cho presented individual trophies, and that created interest. He also presented a color television set to the winner. His tournament was well-planned and well-promoted.

Norris: I'll tell you how important the setting up and organization is. Last year at a new tournament, l competed and won, but it was so poorly managed that it left a bad taste in my mouth. This year when it was staged, I didn't even go back to defend my crown. I just passed it up, and believe me, I love tournaments. However, I understand from those who were there that the tournament was even worse this year. Now, that helps kill a tournament both for the competitors and the spectators.

Parker: If they go to one tournament and they don't like it, they just dismiss all competitions. We who are interested in the support of the people cannot afford to lose one spectator.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
karate
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less
one championship

Al Francis: First Big Tournament Win

Texas tournament legend Al Francis ranks among the top 10 fighters from the Lone Star State's golden era of karate. A man of principles and character, Francis has put in decades as a recreation specialist in San Antonio, proving the social value of karate training for at-risk youth. His local educational TV program, which showcased the varieties of martial arts available in the city, ran for a decade. Today, he remains one of the best spokesmen for the power and discipline that the martial arts can bring to children.

Keep Reading Show less
karate

Life and Times of American Kenpo Master Ed Parker

Every year in Long Beach, California, a huge karate tournament takes place. Since 1964 this tournament, the prestigious International Karate Championships, has been a proving ground for superstars like Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, Joe Lewis and Mike Stone. Even today, celebrities such as Bill Wallace, Jeff Speakman, Gene LeBell and Eric Lee make appearances there to sign autographs and speak to fans.

What many newcomers — and even veterans — to this tournament are unaware of is the rich history and tradition of the illustrious event. The man behind it all, Edmund K. Parker, left it as part of his legacy. His death in December 1990 stunned the martial arts world, but the tournament, and so much more of Parker's work, is being carried on.

Martial History

At age 16, Ed Parker began his kenpo karate training with Frank Chow in 1947. When Frank Chow's well of knowledge began to run dry, he arranged for his brother, William K.S. Chow, to help Parker reach a higher level. Parker was in awe of William Chow, who for some mystical reason inspired in Parker such a love-at-first-sight reaction that he would make kenpo his life's work.

After just two years of training, Parker left his home in Honolulu to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Even with this small amount of training — he had made it to brown belt — he was motivated to continue practicing kenpo while in college. Shortly thereafter, he started teaching it to a small group of college students.

Teaching kenpo brought new depths to Parker's understanding of the art and undoubtedly enabled him to consolidate much of his budo knowledge. (He had earned a black belt in judo at age 15 and had become a skilled boxer and a veteran street fighter by the time he was 16). By now, Parker had begun to conceptualize his own ideas regarding motion, striking and defenses against multiple attackers.

Parker not only enjoyed teaching but soon discovered a phenomenon that occurred when he explained a technique to someone while simultaneously demonstrating that technique. After several repetitions, he could perform the technique in a "no-mind" state of consciousness. Consequently, he soon developed his physical skills to the level of someone who had been training for many years.

In 1951, after his sophomore year at BYU, Parker signed up for a three-year tour of duty with the U.S. Coast Guard. Fortunately, he was stationed back home in Honolulu, where he could be near his family, friends and his future wife Leilani Yap. Parker's return to the island made it possible for him to continue his training with Chow whenever he was in port.

Two years into his stint with the Coast Guard, Parker realized what was perhaps his biggest dream: On June 5, 1953, he was awarded his black belt in kenpo from William Chow. During the next year, Chow taught Parker more of the "master key movements" that he would later need when he restructured and standardized what was to become American kenpo karate.

Parker went back to college in September 1954, just one month after his discharge from the Coast Guard. It wasn't long after his return to BYU before he was once again teaching kenpo karate, this time in the wrestling room of the school's athletic department. In December 1954, Parker had the opportunity to demonstrate his martial arts skills during a basketball game between BYU and UCLA. The demo was so successful that word soon spread to law-enforcement agencies, and Parker found himself teaching self-defense to police officers from across the state. When the next semester began, BYU was offering college credit for law-enforcement officers who enhanced their hand-to-hand skills under Parker.

Living Laboratory

While Parker was providing self-defense training to the police community, that same community was providing him with a "living laboratory." Correctional officers would report to Parker when a particular technique was effective or ineffective. Policemen who were involved in fistfights would discuss in detail their encounters. Parker and those lawmen labored to develop effective fighting techniques to deal with situations in which an officer found himself outnumbered and was forced to use his hand-to-hand skills. This resulted in the weeding out of useless, outdated maneuvers. Aside from Parker's training with Chow, this interaction with the police was probably the single most important factor in Parker's ability to refine his kenpo karate into a modern realistic combat system.

Parker graduated from BYU with a bachelor's degree, then promptly moved to California with his wife Leilani, whom he had married in December 1954. By now he was confident in his teaching and had honed his live-performance and public-speaking abilities by giving several demonstrations in Utah. Consequently, he believed he could open his own kenpo karate school and attract enough students to make it successful.

In September 1956, Parker opened a dojo in Pasadena, California. Although the early going was tough, he began to build a clientele of eager, dedicated students. What he didn't count on was that when he offered hand-to-hand combat training to the local police departments, they were not interested. This may have been Parker's biggest break because if he had been teaching the police force, he might never have had the time or the opportunity to teach celebrities and become the American film industry's first martial arts technical advisor.

American Kenpo Karate

Before returning to college, Parker was under the impression that he and Chow would at some point open kenpo karate schools on the mainland. The fact that this joint venture never materialized had lasting consequences. While Parker was disappointed that he would have to go it alone, he was free to develop his own form of kenpo without interference.

Parker created his art by taking what he deemed to be the best techniques from Chow's kenpo, as well as from judo, boxing, kung fu and various other arts that he had studied, analyzed, compared and reviewed. His system also overcame the shortcomings of his old "hold and throw" training — which was fine for one-on-one encounters but not for multiple attackers. Parker was successful in reaching his goal: Not only was his fighting system effective against multiple attackers, but it also worked for everyone, including smaller men, women and the elderly. After much refinement, revision and restructuring, American kenpo karate was born.

One of the things that made Parker's system so successful was that it fit in well with the American mind-set. Kenpo students were not forced to learn a foreign language, and Parker's books gave them something that they could read and study at home. A person could finish a beginning or intermediate kenpo course and be happy with his accomplishment. But if he decided to go to the next level, there was always more to learn — because Parker was always creating and expanding.

The International Kenpo Karate Association, originally called the Kenpo Karate Association of America, was formed just six years after Parker opened his school in Pasadena. With so many people asking to join Parker and teach his system, the IKKA grew into an organization that gave its member schools roots. It continued to grow in America and other parts of the world.

Parker was fortunate to have students who trained with him in Pasadena before returning to their home overseas to establish the Ed Parker system there. To ensure the success of these foreign programs, Parker or one of his senior assistants would travel to these distant lands to work with new kenpo instructors on the master key movements and on any changes in the system. The IKKA continues to be the leading sanctioning body for kenpo stylists around the world.

Championship Kenpo

$12.95
Buy Now


In 1964, after two years of planning, Parker hosted the first International Karate Championships, also known as the Internationals, at the Long Beach Auditorium in Southern California. It was his brilliant idea for bringing together martial artists from all styles and all parts of the world. It grew and was eventually moved to the Sports Arena. Year after year, it churned out one champion after another.

The event's demonstration segment also served as a steppingstone that allowed those who contributed to the martial arts to gain recognition and prominence. Without Parker and the influence of this event, many of the champions and instructors that we revere would not be known today.

Answering the Critics

The movers and shakers of the martial arts industry always receive more than their fair share of scrutiny. Parker's success over the decades brought him personal and financial rewards — as well as criticism. Among these criticisms are the following:

• Ed Parker lacked the formal training and experience needed to successfully structure and synthesize a true combat system.

His critics like to forget that his budo training included earning a black belt in judo and that the combat effectiveness of his kenpo karate came from trial-and-error testing involving experienced street fighters and law-enforcement personnel. His techniques and strategies were developed from a foundation of proven models, not unproven theories.

• Ed Parker put blinders on the martial arts community.

On the contrary, Parker sought to take the blinders off. He thought that there were too many instructors who hid behind a bundle of secrets. He was not fond of instructors who used mysticism and rhetoric to control their students or those whose doctrine required their students to train with them and no one else. Parker encouraged his students to learn as much as possible about the martial arts.

• Ed Parker was not traditional enough.

Parker was traditional in ways that many of his critics failed to recognize. He taught the martial arts for self-defense and as a way for practitioners to attain personal growth and enlightenment. He stressed that students should seek balance in mind, body and spirit. He differed philosophically from many others who held traditional views, however. He believed "truths" are "truths" regardless of whether a person is told them or learns them on his own. Thus, his students were not bound to him as their only source for enlightenment.

• Ed Parker ruined karate.

There was a time when a few Ed Parker kenpo karate schools had a less-than-qualified instructor/owner. Even members of Parker's "road team" — protégés like Richard Planas and Benny Urquidez, who traveled to different schools to work with the owners — could do little to help those instructors be more than a cheap imitation of the real thing. This situation posed a legitimate problem for Parker, one that probably caused him some regret.

• Ed Parker's system is an ineffective slap-art that looks good only in movies and on television.

Part of this criticism resulted from Parker's teaching of television and movie stars. Critics would say, "Since the movies are not real, the karate must not be real, either." Others misunderstood Parker's "checking principle" and believed that the many open-hand techniques involved in checking were just useless slaps. In reality, thousands of Parker kenpo practitioners find comfort in their self-protection abilities, and many have successfully defended themselves on the street. Furthermore, law-enforcement agencies like the Los Angeles Police Department now have experts from Parker's kenpo karate train their officers in hand-to-hand combat.

On the other side of the coin, some of Parker's core black belts agree that a large number of American kenpo karate instructors do indeed teach a slap-art. Those old-timers say that these people run kenpo schools and profess to be black belts but do not understand the master key movements or teach the way Parker would have wanted.

Conclusion

Was Ed Parker one of the greatest innovators the martial arts world has ever known, perhaps on the same level as judo's Jigoro Kano and shotokan's Gichin Funakoshi? The answer has to be yes.

In addition to creating American kenpo karate, Parker did more to publicize the martial arts than any other person or group. He did this with the aid of celebrities like Elvis Presley and Bruce Lee, who took it upon themselves to help him promote the martial arts internationally.

The greatest testimony to Ed Parker is that American kenpo karate is still going strong around the world. With the efforts of his family, friends and students, the Parker legacy will continue for years to come.

Story by Floyd Burk

kenpo

ONE Championship build-up to is first event since beginning of the year!

cdn.onefc.com

ONE Championship brings high-level striking to the forefront of the global stage on July 31 with two incredible title tilts at ONE: No Surrender. Ahead of the action, Asia's largest sports media property released two videos to help fans understand the build-up to the bouts.

ONE commentators Michael Schiavello and Mitch Chilson offered their insight into the marquee match-ups.

Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy in the main event. The two warriors have met twice before outside of ONE, and they split the series.

What makes the main event clash even more high stakes is that it will be the first time the two meet wearing four-ounce gloves.

In the co-main event, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will tangle with a legend in the sport, "The Boxing Computer" Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

It is a golden opportunity for Yodsanklai to recapture past glory and upset the champ. Still, Petchmorakot can use the platform of the worldwide audience to showcase his dominance against an all-time great.

ONE: No Surrender takes place in Bangkok and will be aired live and free in the United States via the B/R Live app.

Check out these two epic videos below!

Rodtang vs. Petchdam III | The Buildup

ONE Championship returns to action on 31 July with ONE: NO SURRENDER, headlined by a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title fight between divisional kingpin Rod...

Petchmorakot vs. Yodsanklai | The Buildup

On 31 July in Bangkok, ONE Championship returns to action with ONE: NO SURRENDER! In the co-main event, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorak...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
one championship
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter