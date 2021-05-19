Pro Point Announces Battle of Atlanta Matchups, per Point Fighter Live

sport karate
Pro Point Battle of Atlanta

As originally reported by Point Fighter Live, professional point fighting promotion Pro Point has announced the matchups for their fifth card, which will take place Friday night at the 2021 Battle of Atlanta. There are four set matches taking place, including a main event featuring former Pro Point winners Kristhian Rivas of Team Legend and Ryan George of Team Dojo Elite - Power. These fighters have clashed before in the Pro Point halo at the very first event, when George took a narrow victory and moved on to the finals against eventual champion Bailey Murphy. Rivas and George are the most recent Pro Point winners, with Rivas winning the third event and George claiming victory in the fourth.

The co-main event will feature Jermond Wiggins of Team ATL taking on Angel Diaz of Team KTOC. Diaz fought in Pro Point 4 and represented himself well, while Wiggins has been active at regional events leading up to the Battle of Atlanta. Diaz looks to continue his rise to prominence by taking down a fighter wearing the city's name on his back. Alex Reyes, executive and commentator for Pro Point, noted both fighters' kicking ability when stating that he anticipated a high-scoring match.

Other action includes a bout between lightweight legend Robbie Lavoie of Team All Stars and young challenger John "Bullet" Mercado of Team Legend. Lavoie has the upper hand when it comes to experience, but Mercado looks to use his speed and youthful energy to upset the decorated veteran.

The final matchup that has been announced sets two milestones for the promotion, as it will be the first junior fight and the first team fight featured in Pro Point. The bout is expected to drum up a regional rivalry as Kevin Walker of Team All Stars coaches Team Atlanta and Team KTOC's John Curatolo coaches Team Florida.

For more news and updates about Pro Point and The Battle of Atlanta, stay tuned to Point Fighter Live on Facebook and BlackBeltMag.com. Catch up on all the major storylines for the adult division at The Battle by clicking HERE.

WATCH: Pro Point Highlights via OSS.TV

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Judo Blog: Why No Big Ippon Throw in Kosen Judo?

judo
Ippon Throw
www.amakella.com

Following the Kosen Judo Tournament in Las Vegas last month, my friend Sergio Sanchez of Ryoku Judo asked why an ippon full point throw doesn't end the match instantly in a Kosen event?

A full point or perfect throw is considered a something of pure beauty, artistry, as well as a kill shot. Here is a fine example in Black Belt from the Judo Winter Nationals® the national tournament I created in 2006 which has become the #1 largest tournament of its kind in the country held each December in Los Angeles.

Keep Reading Show less

Does a Rising Tide Lift All Boats? – MMA Opinion

mixed martial arts
Conor McGregor
www.mmaindia.com

If you love Mixed Martial Arts and want it to succeed, it is probably incumbent on you to be happy about the news that former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor was recognized as the highest paid athlete by Forbes Magazine.

Indeed, it is true, haters gonna hate and no doubt some will find the news difficult for some reason. Reasons for some at least to pause or raise the occasional eye-brow. But overall, the consensus should be – or at least could be - that one of our own has made it. For more street cred, Conor was even connected to Mayweather's list-making windfall when they fought too, so that is a 2 for 1 deal on an MMA athlete hitting the paydirt news.

Keep Reading Show less