New Jersey Looks to Increase Police Self Defense Training

In the wake of civil unrest across the United States over the death of civilians at the hands of police, bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the state of New Jersey seeking to increase self-defense training for law enforcement officers in order to provide an alternative to the use of lethal force.

The bill would increase self-defense training at the police academy to 148 hours of practice time from its current 40 hours. In addition, active duty police officers would be required to do 104 hours of additional training every year as long as they remain on the job.

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 28

Jackson Rudolph Podcast Episode 28
Join Black Belt Hall of Famer Jackson Rudolph as he discusses the history of the Team Paul Mitchell Karate team with co-founder Steve Babcock.

The Paul Mitchell Karate Team is one of the longest standing martial arts competition teams in existence. Their dedication to the sport since its founding in 1987 resulted in some of the best martial artist in the world being a part of their team over the years. With the backing of Paul Mitchell CEO Jean Paul DeJoria in conjunction with the teams co-founder Steve Babcock the team was created and has been an impactful presence for ongoing development of Sport Karate ever since.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Dana Abbott LIVE Training Seminar

Dana Abbott LIVE Seminar
Black Belt presents this LIVE training seminar with Shihan Dana Abbot 7th degree black belt in Kenjutsu training in Japanese Swordsmanship.

Chinese Wushu Association Declares No More Masters

The Chinese Wushu Association, the primary governing body for Chinese-style martial arts in that nation, has released a statement declaring martial arts practitioners should refrain from calling themselves "masters" or the head of a style. The organization also seemed to indicate that practitioners should not participate in staged public fights.

The decrees apparently come in response to a series of public humiliations alleged traditional Chinese martial arts masters have suffered in challenge matches against mixed martial artist Xu Xiaodong and other modern trained combat sports fighters. Xu ignited a firestorm of controversy when video of his 2017 demolition of "thunder style" tai chi exponent Wei Lei in an MMA fight went viral on Youtube.

