Pro Point: Bailey Murphy Rolls, Wins Lightweight Bracket

The Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C. based think tank, have honored the Kung Fu Nuns of the Drukpa Order of Buddhism with their Unsung Heroes Award. The nuns, known for championing gender equality and environmental causes, were cited for their work bringing food and supplies to remote villages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Largely based in Nepal, the Kung Fu Nuns, as they're known, were created 10 years ago by the leader of the Drukpa Order, a 1000 year old Buddhist sect, who placed women in positions of authority within the order and encouraged them to study kung fu as a means of empowerment.