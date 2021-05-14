ONE Championship: Phogat and Nguyen's Road to Dangal

mixed martial arts
Ritu Phogat Bi Nguyen
lockerroom.in

Ahead of ONE Championship's Atomweight World Grand Prix, Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat has decided to step inside the Circle against American Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen at ONE: Dangal on Saturday, May 15.

The Indian star is a member of one of the most famous families in her home country, and she is hoping to bring India to the forefront of martial arts. Thus far, her plan is going according to plan as she has kept a perfect professional record with dominant performance after dominant performance.

However, the Texan is hoping to oust her from the Atomweight World Grand Prix and show why she deserved a spot in the tournament instead.

Nguyen has stepped inside the Circle against some of the best athletes and had competitive matches. She believes she has taken the steps to compete with a better gameplan and take her game to the next level.

Phogat's spot in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix may be on the line in the contest, which puts pressure on her to get her hand raised. If she is victorious, she is slated to take on China's Meng Bo in the tournament's quarter-finals.

What "The Indian Tigress" is trying to accomplish is what fans love about martial artists. While she could have stayed home and prepared for the atomweight tournament, Phogat instead accepted a challenge that could put that in jeopardy. She is willing to take risks in order to achieve greatness.

Ritu Phogat vs. Bi Nguyen | Road To ONE: DANGAL

Can she get it done, or will "Killer Bee" takeover her position within the division and reintroduce herself as a major player at atomweight? We will find out on Saturday.

ONE: Dangal airs on B/R Live at 6 a.m. EST/3 a.m. PST on Saturday, May 15.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Conor McGregor Tops List of Highest Paid Athletes

news
Conor McGregor Forbes
staticg.sportskeeda.com

Though he won't be participating in this weekend's UFC lightweight championship fight, Conor McGregor is now number one in another type of competition, garnering the top spot on Forbes' list of the world's highest paid athletes. According to Forbes, McGregor earned $180 million between May 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021 landing him ahead of athletes like soccer stars Lionel Messi ($130 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($120 million) and NFL quarterback Dak Prescott ($107.5 million).

The vast majority of McGregor's income came from the sale of his whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve, for $150 million. Along with various endorsement deals which brought his out of competition total income to $158 million, it made McGregor one of only four athletes in history to have earned more than $70 million off the field while still actively competing. McGregor also raked in $22 million for his sole fight of the past year, a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in January.

Keep Reading Show less

PREVIEW: The 2021 Battle of Atlanta

sport karate
2021 Battle of Atlanta Karate

One of the world's premier sport karate tournaments is just five weeks away, as the events at the Battle of Atlanta will begin Thursday, June 17th with the Professional Martial Arts Conference (PROMAC) Championships and Award Ceremonies. The Battle is PROMAC's marquee event and a number of competitors vying for national PROMAC titles will likely bolster the expected large turnout for the North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) portion of the event taking place on Friday and Saturday.

Keep Reading Show less