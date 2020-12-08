Philippines Consider Banning Junior Martial Arts Competitions

news
kids muay thai
mk0southeastasih56vx.kinstacdn.com

Two members of the House of Representatives in the Philippines have filed a bill calling for the banning of minors from all "full-contact sports" competitions. Included in the ban would be boxing, mixed martial arts, muay Thai, and kickboxing, as well as sports like karate, taekwondo, wushu, judo, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, arnis and pencak silat.

If passed, the proposed ban, which includes several events that are contested at international junior competitions like the Asian Youth Games, would prevent anyone under the age of 18 from competing in these sports. But it would still allow for minors to train in such sports with several stipulations in place, including requiring a mandatory doctor's exam. The first hearing on the bill is scheduled for Wednesday.

From Your Site Articles
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Understanding Sabaki

sabaki method
Understanding Sabaki

To Master the Supreme Philosophy of Enshin Karate, Look to Musashi's Book of Five Rings for Guidance!

In the martial arts, we voluntarily subject ourselves to conflict in a training environment so we can transcend conflict in the real world. After all, we wouldn't knowingly train in a style that makes us weaker or worsens our position. The irony of all this is that we don't want to fight our opponent. We prefer to work with what an opponent gives us to turn the tide in our favor, to resolve the situation effectively and efficiently.The Japanese have a word for this: sabaki. It means to work with energy efficiently. When we train with the sabaki mindset, we receive our opponent's attack, almost as a gift. Doing so requires less physical effort and frees up our mental operating system so it can determine the most efficient solution to the conflict.In this essay, I will present a brief history of sabaki, as well as break down the sabaki method using Miyamoto Musashi's five elements

Keep Reading Show less

The Top 5 Holiday Gift Ideas from Black Belt Magazine

essential gear
Martial Arts Gifts
www.martialtribes.com

If there's a martial artist in your life who's hard to shop for, look no further than this list of the best holiday gifts from the world's leading magazine of martial arts.

The holidays are right around the corner and there's no better time to shop for the ninjas in your family! Black Belt Magazine doesn't just provide the history and current events of the martial arts world, we can equip you with all the best products too. From beautiful belt displays, to stylish gloves, to collector's edition books, keep reading to check out this list of the top five gifts to kick under the tree this year.

Keep Reading Show less

Brazilian Judo 10th Dan Dies

judo
Massao Shinohara
www.otaboanense.com.br

Massao Shinohara, the highest ranking judoka in Brazil, passed away in São Paulo Saturday at the age of 95. In 2017 Shinohara was promoted to 10th dan by the Brazilian Judo Confederation, the only Brazilian to ever attain that rank.

The son of Japanese immigrants to Brazil, Shinohara began training in judo in 1940. Among his major accomplishments was serving as coach to the Brazilian national team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where Brazilian judoka claimed three medals. His son Luiz, who also competed at the 1984 games, would go on to follow his father as coach of the national team.

Related Articles Around the Web

Cynthia Rothrock to Receive 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award at Martial Arts SuperShow

news
Cynthia Rothrock

A lifetime of achievement... and then some.

So, big news: The 2021 recognition for Lifetime Achievement, my favorite event of SuperShow, is going to Cynthia Rothrock. Those in the know probably thought at first, "Again? Surely she already has one?" I mean she does win a lot, so I don't blame you. She's been responsible for a shocking amount of firsts in martial arts. We are honored to provide her her first L.T.A.—though at her astonishing pace, I wonder how one measures a "lifetime" for achievement.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter